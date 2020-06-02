World Bicycle Day 2020: Read About The Evolution And Significance Of The Bicycle

World Bicycle Day was first launched and celebrated in the year 2018. The United Nations General Assembly declared June 3rd as World Bicycle Day. The day was brought in to acknowledge and celebrate the existence of bicycles all across the globe. With all that said, read on to know more about World Bicycle Day significance and its evolution:

READ:Migrant Couple Sells Mangalsutra To Buy Bicycles; Pedals From Bengaluru To Cuttack

World Bicycle Day 2020: All You Need To Know About The Evolution Of The Bicycle

World Bicycle Day: Significance and Evolution

Bicycles have been an important part of the world for years. Ever since the first carriage was brought in, bicycles have changed and evolved through time. They were first brought known to come in existence in the 19th century. A German named Karl von Drais was known to first develop a distinct version of the bicycle in 1817. Without chain, brakes or pedals, riders had to themselves push the frame forward with their feet.

Karl was named as the father of the Bicycle and he gave the revolutionary tool various names. Soon, his version dried out and in the 1860s, many french creators including Pierre Lallement, Pierre Michaux, and Ernest Michaux developed other versions that became more popular. Today, there are various types of bicycles or bikes. Thanks to the creators back then, people can now use them for recreational purposes and even professional work.

World Bicycle Day was first brought in to celebrate the various types of bicyclists around the globe. The day also holds importance to the bicycle and how it belongs to and serves all of humanity. Bicycles are known to be simple, affordable, and reliable. They are also known to be an environment-friendly means of transportation.

Bicycles not only help people reach from one place to another but also at times aid in carrying more than just passengers. World Bicycle Day not only celebrates bicycles all across but also encourages the Member States to devote attention to policies and programmers and urge them to include bicycles in national and sub-national development. The day also aims to improve road safety, initiate cycling, and protect pedestrian safety.

World Bicycle Day: Celebration

While the day aims to develop and promote the culture of cycling in society, many cyclists on this day especially are seen cycling around their neighborhood. Children are seen learning to cycle. Many cities even organize cycle races and events to promote bicycles. Some have even used bicycles to bring awareness to other social projects

Organizers even hold events at educational institutes and motivate students through speeches about the benefits of bicycles. Many countries even host bicycle rallies and races. Many people today have taken to their social media handles and have creatively spread awareness on the benefits of riding bicycles.

The use of hashtags like Bicycleforwork, Bicycleforlife, and many more are used to promote the use of bicycles. Many events, schools, and health specialists have also in detail described the various benefits of riding a bicycle. Some of the benefits include a lower risk of heart disease, reduced risk of Type 2 diabetes, aid in weight loss, and more.

READ:Bihar Minister Honours 'bicycle Girl', Gives A Slip To Social-distancing Norms

READ:Bihar Govt Enrolls Jyoti In Class 9 & Gifts Bicycle; 'want To Pursue Studies,' She Says

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.