World Music Day 2022: Here’s All You Need To Know About Its History, Theme & Significance

World Music Day is celebrated every year in the month of June and this year, it is being celebrated on 21st June 2022. The special day highlights the value of music in people’s lives. It aims to recognise and honour musicians and young artists for their contribution to the music industry. From the history to the significance of World Music Day, here are some interesting details about the special day.

World Music Day History

The concept of World Music Day originated in France and is called 'Fête de la Musique' which means a music festival. Maurice Fleuret became the Director of Music and Culture in France and looked at the cultural habits of the French and how music influenced them. In the year 1982, he began the Fête de la Musique in Paris. At present, more than 700 cities in 120 countries celebrate this day.

World Music Day significance & Theme

Fete de la Musique began in order to celebrate and promote music globally. It even encourages young and budding musicians to showcase their talent through street shows while on the other hand, free concerts are held all around the world so that more people get access to various music genres. In Paris, the concerts are free for everyone so that people can come together to enjoy and celebrate music on World Music Day. This year’s World Music Day's theme is “Music at Intersections”.

One of the biggest reasons why World Music Day is an important day is because experts and studies have always revealed how music helps to lower stress levels. There is also music therapy that helps with mental health issues.

Image: Shutterstock