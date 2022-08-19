World Photography Day 2022: Here's All About Its Theme, Significance, History & More

World Photography Day is an event observed every year on August 19 where photographers and photography enthusiasts from some across the world come together to celebrate the day of art in their own unique ways.

It is pertinent to note that with the advent of technology in the current world, photography has gone through dramatic changes and advancements, however, the essence and language continue to remain the same as photographers intend to deliver and capture unforgettable memories through their cameras.

This year on World Photography Day 2022, it is again the time of the year when people will pay tribute to the art of photography and also acknowledge the hard work done by passionate photographers who put their best efforts into wonderful pictures. This day, people celebrate World Photography Day by sharing their favourite or best clicks on social media, while many others also participate in competitive events.

World Photography Day 2022 Theme

As the world went through a difficult phase of COVID-19 over the last two years, this year's theme for World Photography Day has been also set on pandemic-induced lockdown and thus the theme is "Pandemic lockdown through the lens'.

World Photography Day 2022 History

Speaking about the history of World Photography Day, the origin of photography can be traced back to the 19th century when two Frenchmen Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce developed 'Daguerreotype', a photography process in 1837. Later, it was also endorsed by the French Academy of Science in January 1839.

However, it was finally on August 19, 1839, when the French government also acknowledged the invention leading to more photography studios popping up across the world.

World Photography Day 2022 Quotes

Today on World Photography 2022, as people celebrate the day of art by sharing beautiful captures on social media, you can also share quotes as well as messages to wish your photographer friend or close ones. Check some World Photography Day wishes and quotes.

On the occasion of World Photography Day, let us transform this hobby of taking pictures into a passion for taking photographs. Have a great day.

In photography, there is a reality so subtle that it becomes more real than reality. - Alfred Stieglitz Every moment is special, every location is beautiful for a photographer because he can use his lens to make it look so unique…. Happy World Photography Day.

Warm wishes on World Photography Day to you…. Click pictures that express like nothing else and impress every heart.

Thanks to technology we can lock the beauty of nature in our cameras…. Wishing you a very Happy World Photography Day.

Clicking pictures is the best way to capture the good things and good moments you are surrounded with…. Warm wishes on World Photography Day.