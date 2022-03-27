World Theatre Day 2022: Theme, Significance, History And Everything You Need To Know

Theatre and drama are among the most celebrated forms of art and to honour the contributions of theatre artists, we celebrate World Theatre Day. The day also commemorates the importance of theatre in one’s life. This art form not only entertains the audience but also depicts the culture, tradition which exists around the world.

World Theatre Day 2022 will be observed on March 27. It was originally initiated in the year 1961 by the International Theatre Institute to encourage drama and fine arts. As the day is around the corner, here we bring you details about World Theatre Day 2022, theme, history, significance and much more.

World Theatre Day 2022 theme

Theatre as an art form constitutes performances done by actors presented before a live audience. The artists connect with the audience through their powerful storytelling. The theme for World theatre Day 2022 is 'Theatre and a Culture of Peace' and it remains the same every year.

World Theatre Day significance and history

It is celebrated to generate awareness about the importance of theatre arts. It is also celebrated to showcase the important role artists play in the field of entertainment. World Theatre Day first began in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute (ITI). In 1961, the International Theatre Institute (ITI) initiated this celebration as they wanted the world to understand the value and importance of theatre. The first message was written by French playwriter Jean Cocteau on World Theatre Day.

Since then, World Theatre Day is being celebrated every year on 27 March. The first ITI conference was held in Finland, Helsinki and the second one was held in Vienna. Several theatre groups organise events and many other things to celebrate this day.

For the unversed, celebrities such as Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahesh Dattani, Pankaj Kapur and many more were first theatre artists and then went on to have a successful career in Bollywood.

(Image: @m_a_balasubramaniam/Instagram)