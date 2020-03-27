World Theatre Day: Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Renuka Shahane Celebrate

It is World Theatre Day on March 27 and actors and performers all around the world are celebrating this day. The World Theatre Day which is observed on March 27, every year was initiated in the year 1961 by the International Theatre Institute to encourage drama and fine arts.

To mark this day, a few of the Bollywood actors have taken to their social media handle to share throwback pictures of their time in theatre groups. Actors such as Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Neena Gupta, Renuka Shahane and Anupam Kher have shared adorable pictures on their Instagram handles. Here’s taking a look at how Bollywood celebrities are celebrating this day.

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher posted a couple of pictures wherein he can be seen enacting a play. In the other picture, he can be seen sitting with a group that includes, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Bedi and many more.

He captioned the pictures telling fans that he wouldn’t have survived in the film fraternity if he didn’t do theatre. He also thanked his teachers, co-stars, and directors for always supporting him. Check out the picture below.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture on his Instagram story where he can be seen enacting a play with his theatre group. The picture was clicked nine years ago to which Vicky said, ‘hahah what fun!’ Check out the picture here.

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta shared a picture where she along with Anupam Kher can be seen enacting a play. Along with the picture, Neena wrote: “A still from our play: mera woh matlab nahin tha ...today s world theatre day.” Check out the picture below.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza posted two pictures where she can be seen dressed in her character costume. Along with the picture, Dia Mirza penned a long note explaining fans how interesting theatre was and how it has become. She also explained the pictures in her caption. Check out the picture below.

Renuka Shahane

Renuka Shahane shared an adorable throwback picture where she can be seen enacting a play. Along with the picture, she also penned a sweet message. Check out the picture below.

