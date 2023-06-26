YouTuber Devraj Patel, Popular For 'dil Se Bura Lagta Hai' Meme, Dies In Road Accident

Devraj Patel, popular YouTuber and comedian, met with a tragic accident which proved to be fatal. As per reports, Patel and his friend were on their way for a shoot in Raipur, Chhattisgarh when their vehicle collided with a truck and he died. The young YouTuber was riding pillion on the motorbike when the accident happened. He had gone viral on social media for his dialogue 'dil se bura lagta hai bhai' which was turned into a meme.

3 things you need to know

Devraj Patel had over 4 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

He had also played the role of a student in Bhuvan Bam's web series Dhindora.

He resided in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh.

Devraj Patel sustains fatal injuries after road accident

As per reports, Devraj Patel was travelling in Raipur when he met with a road accident and died after sustaining fatal injuries. The accident occured in Labhandih area in Raipur on Monday. Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel mourned Patel's untimely demise and offered his condolences. He wrote, "Devraj Patel, who made his place among crores of people with Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai, who made us all laugh, left us today." The CM also shared a video in which he featured with Patel.

(Chhattisgarh CM offers condolences to Devraj Patel. | Image: @bhupeshbaghel/Twitter)

CM Baghel further wrote that the news was very tragic and he was disheartened to learn about the loss of such a talent. He concluded his tweet with, "Om Shanti." Fans of the YouTuber expressed their grief on social media.

Devraj dies in road accident, friend sustains serious injuries

Reportedly, YouTuber Devraj was accompanied by his friend in Raipur when their bike was hit by a speeding lorry. If reports are to be believed, Devraj's friend was riding the bike. While the late YouTuber succumbed to his injuries on the spot, his friend sustained serious injuries. More details on the case are still awaited. Devraj also played the role of a student in Bhuvan Bam's web series Dhindora (2021). On Instagram, Patel shared a video to his Instagram handle a few hours before he died.