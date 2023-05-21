YouTuber Hank Green Reveals He Has Been Diagnosed With Blood Cancer

Hank Green, who is a renowned YouTuber with over three million subscribers, revealed that he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Hodgkin lymphoma is an uncommon form of blood cancer. Hank gave disclosed his diagnosis in a 13-minute video posted on his YouTube channel. Throughout the clip titled So, I've got cancer, the YouTuber opened up to his fans and spoke candidly about his disease.

In the YouTube video, Hank gave a few health updates to his fans. He revealed that he will be undergoing chemotherapy and he also said that his disease is completely treatable. He further wrote on his YouTube channel, "If you are a friend of mine and you're like "Why am I hearing about this in a YouTube video" I'm sorry about that. I spread the news a bit, but I figured I'd let this do some of the heavy lifting for me. Also, when I recorded this email, I didn't have my full schedule, but now I do."

Hank Green further wrote, "My first treatment begins....drumroll please, literally as this video goes live. So, there's a very good chance that I'm reading the comments right now while getting my first round of chemotherapy. I've also gotten my. PET/CT which showed that the cancer has not spread anywhere from its original location in my left armpit/chest area, which is very good news. This sucks so bad, but I'm already learning so much...mostly about myself." Check some of his fan reactions below.

Man, my heart broke this morning for Hank Green. I grew up watching vlogbrothers, and he and his work mean the world to me. I hope he has a speedy recovery. Sending as much love as possible. — max greene (@maxwellgreenee) May 19, 2023

Hank Green shares a positive note

Hank Green later shared a note on his Instagram story which emitted positive vibes. "They say god gives his toughest battles to his strongest warriors. He gave me super treatable, early stage Hodgkin's lymphoma because he knows I'm a lil baby," he wrote.