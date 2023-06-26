YouTuber Devraj Patel's Last Instagram Post Goes Viral After Death In Road Accident

YouTuber Devraj Patel breathed his last on June 26. His sudden demise has left the nation in shock. His last post on social media adds a poignant element to his untimely death.

3 things you need to know

Devraj Patel is known for his popular catchphrase "Dil se bura lagta hai".

He died in a road accident near Labhandi.

The incident occurred after his bike collided with a speeding truck.

Devraj Patel's last post

In a twist of fate, Devraj Patel's last post on Instagram was a lighthearted reel. He shared a witty video hours before his demise. In the reel, he was seen telling his fans that people often get confused when they see his face and can't decide if he is cute or not. He captioned the post as "Lekin may cute hu na dosto" (But I'm cute, right friends?).

Little did anyone know that this seemingly cheerful post would soon be overshadowed by the news of his tragic accident. The comments section of the post now serves as a space for fans and followers to express their shock and disbelief.

Everything to know about Devraj Patel

With a notable presence on YouTube, Devraj Patel had amassed a dedicated following of over 400,000 subscribers. He rose to fame through his comedic videos and garnered widespread recognition for his catchphrase "Dil se bura lagta hai bhai" (Feels bad from the heart, brother). Devraj also made an appearance in the web series Dhindhora, alongside Bhuvan Bam.

File photo of Devraj Patel | (Image: Devraj Patel/Instagram)

One of his most memorable moments was captured in a viral video featuring a humorous interaction with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. In the video, Devraj comically declared that only two individuals were famous in Chhattisgarh—himself and Mor Kaka, a local character. The Chief Minister's laughter contributed to the video's widespread circulation.

His impact extended beyond YouTube, as he maintained an engaged following on Instagram as well. With over 54,000 followers, he used the platform to connect with fans, sharing glimpses of his life and creating a sense of community. His ability to resonate with his audience through comedy garnered him widespread love and support on various social media platforms.