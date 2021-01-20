Zheng Shuang's Ex Boyfriend: Who Is Zhang Heng & What Is The Surrogacy Scandal?

A surrogacy scandal involving Chinese actor Zheng Shuang has set the internet ablaze. It is alleged that the actor wished to have her surrogate children to be aborted after splitting up with her boyfriend Zhang Heng. She has now been allegedly accused by the ex-boyfriend of ultimately abandoning the two children they have planned on having through surrogacy. Who is Zhang Heng? What is the entire sandal? Continue reading to more details about it.

Who is Zhang Heng?

As reported by Daily Mail, Zhang Heng is a producer. Zhang claims that he has been left with two toddlers while his Ex Shuang is back in China. Shuang reportedly planned to have surrogate children and then abandoned them in the United States following her break up with Heng. As per the outlet and alleged recorded phonecall wherein the actor demands for the surrogate mothers to abort their child in seven months of their pregnancies have also been procured.

The news on of the scandal picked up flames on Tuesday, January 20, when Zheng was dropped as the face of Prada in the country. Meanwhile, Zhang has broken his silence on the social media platform, Weibo. For the unversed, Weibo is the equivalent of Twitter in China. Heng claims that he has been stranded in the US for more than a year because he and his entire family has been ‘taking care and protecting the two young and innocent children.

The American birth certificates of the two toddlers detail the birth of the boy in December 2019 and a girl in January 2020. The documents reportedly state that Zhang and Zheng are the parents of both children. Secret phone recordings of the couple in which the duo’s family can be heard discussing options available before the birth of their children. While Zheng’s father allegedly suggested that the duo should just ‘abandon’ their children. However, Zhang’s father says that the action would be illegal. Then Zheng can be heard suggesting putting the children up for adoption. The entire scandal has come gained online criticism tremendously.

(Disclaimer: The recordings and official statements have been sourced from various sources. Republicworld does not confirm the authenticity of it.)

(Promo Image Source: Zhang Heng official Weibo account)

