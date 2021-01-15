Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers Drop Price Of Their Home Amidst 'cannibal' Text Scandal

Actor Armie Hammer and estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers have now dramatically dropped down the price of their 5.8 million dollar Hancock Park residence, as per a report presented by the New York Post. The former couple has made the colossal reduction of their 6,275 square feet residence by a whopping $800,000. The lowering in the price just comes days after the alleged screenshot of Armie Hammer’s Instagram DM were leaked on social media.

Armie and Elizabeth’s Hanck Part home went on for sale back in the month of September following the couple’s separation. Elizabeth reportedly filed for divorce in July after 10 years of marriage. While filing for divorce, Chambers also filed for the sole custody of their two children. As per a report presented by the New York Post, Chambers called it quits post discovering ‘passionate texts’ on Hammer’s mobile device.

Earlier this week, alleged screenshots of Armie’s Instagram DM took social media by storm. The messages included Armie calling himself a ‘100% cannibal’. In another supposed DM, Armie writes he wants to cut off a woman’s toe to keep this pocket. These direct messages included accounts of cannibalism, rape, sexually explicit content and BDSM.

After the controversy set social media ablaze, Armie Hammer denied all the ‘vicious’ claims, as reported by Daily Mail. The star also took the decision of dropping out of his upcoming movie venture, Shotgun Wedding alongside Jennifer Lopez.

In the statement released, Armie said, "I'm not responding to these b******* claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic". Hammer also added, "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that".

Multiple victims of Armie Hammer came out saying he used his fame to manipulate em to have sex, calling em "kitties" and drink their BLOOD, now WHAT IN HANNIBAL LECTER??? pic.twitter.com/LWxgZdXC4t — tevin 💀🔪 (@tevinauguste) January 10, 2021

Amidst the scandal, writer Anna Peele’s tweet added fuel to the fire. She wrote, “Re: Armie: I once mentioned him during an interview with a much-loved actor. The actor asked me to turn off my recorder so he could talk about how @annehelen’s Buzzfeed feature got AH exactly right”, on the micro-blogging site.

