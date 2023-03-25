1 Year Of RRR: SS Rajamouli's Son Karthikeya Looks Back At Naatu Naatu's Journey To Oscars

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR completed one year since its release on Saturday (March 25). To mark the occasion, Rajamouli’s son and producer of the film SS Karthikeya penned a long and heartfelt note on his Instagram handle. He also talked about the making of Oscar winning song Naatu Naatu and how it came to life with two of the biggest south stars, Ram Charan and NTR Jr coming together.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karthikeya wrote, “Today is deeply emotional as it marks the completion of 1 year since the release of RRR, and the most glorious 365 days of uninterrupted celebrations. Cut back to 2107, the very idea of featuring two of the country’s biggest stars in one film sparked immense excitement in me and among everyone. Among the number of mind-bending sequences in the movie, one sequence which stood out and created a wave across the globe is ‘Naatu Naatu’.”

The producer added, “Keeravaani Babai's massy and electrifying tunes coupled with Bhairava's final touch to the programming gave us goosebumps. After being energised by the magic of the audio,( programmed by Jeevan garu and Siddhu and sung by bhairava and Rahul) began the visual rampage of Prem Master!"

Karthikeya also heaped praises on two stars featured in the song. Describing them as “brilliant actors” he recalled the time they entered the sets making everyone believe that something significant was about to happen. “Their blazing dance, the magical choreography, the pulsating music, and the overall vibe, the way all the elements complemented each other, made us believe that the theatres were going to be on fire. Without a Doubt!” he added.

RRR song Naatu Naatu, which set the world grooving to its infectious beats, bagged the Oscar in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. It is the first-ever song from an Indian production to win an Oscar in this category.