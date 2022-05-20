'12th Man' Twitter Review: Mohanlal-starrer Mystery Thriller Receives Mixed Opinions

Mohanlal is one of the most popular actors down south. He was recently seen stepping into the role of DYSP Chandrashekhar in the much-awaited mystery thriller titled 12th Man. The Jeethu Joseph directorial premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on May 20.

The trailer and intense first look poster of the film fuelled fans' excitement levels. As soon as the film released online, netizens' took to their Twitter handles to express their thoughts on the film.

Mohanlal-starrer 12th Man Twitter Review

Going as per the reviews, the Mohanlal-starrer is receiving mixed responses from audiences. While a few Twitter users praised it, some gave it a big thumbs down, calling it a 'disaster' and an 'average' film. Some netizens also claimed that it is a 'one-time watchable' film.

"A delightful whodunit thriller by @Mohanlal and Jeetu Joseph. 12th man is a rather slow but must watch flick. Lal-Jeetu combo gets it right once more. #12thMan #Mohanlal (sic)" read one comment.

On the other hand, one of the users wrote, "#12thMan An average to above average movie at best Lag at times made it difficult to maintain the tension Mohanlal and few members of the cast were good, rest were below par. Climax was unimpressive. PS: Transitions were quite nice in the second half #Mohanlal (sic)"

Another wrote "#12thMan is a long, “Big boss show”by @Mohanlal. Offers an average crime thriller. #12thManOnDisneyPlusHotstar #Mohanlal #Bigboss (sic)"

Here take a look at netizens' reactions-

#12thMan

An average to above average movie at best

Lag at times made it difficult to maintain the tension

Mohanlal and few members of the cast were good, rest were below par.

Climax was unimpressive.

PS: Transitions were quite nice in the second half#Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/TGcxpK8Mxw — bing.etal (@MykelCorleone) May 20, 2022

A delightful whodunit thriller by @Mohanlal and Jeetu Joseph. 12th man is a rather slow but must watch flick. Lal-Jeetu combo gets it right once more. #12thMan #Mohanlal — Unnikrishnan (@unni1974) May 20, 2022

#12thMan

Worst Film Of Jeethu Joseph

BIG BOSS + Avihidam = 12th Man 😁 Bro Daddy Pole Thattikootti Edutha Padam below Average Film.... — Midhun (@midhunraj619) May 20, 2022

#12thMan not bad, Decent One time Watchable film!



Perfo of actors 🙏 include laletan but he is only gud at 2nd half

Making - Avg

Screenplay - Good

Music - 🚶



OTT Gud Decision 👏 — Raz (@MohdRash111) May 20, 2022

If #12thMan Were Theatrical Release, It Could Have Been the 4th Disaster For #Mohanlal! Wont Survive Undoubtedly!! — John Chris (@johnChrisTwee) May 20, 2022

Hat-trick for Mohanlal - Jeethu Joseph combo, story and screenplay is just amazing. A must watch thriller, #Mohanlal #Lalettan is 🔥. #12thMan — Karnataka Thalapathy Fan's Club (@AbhishekCH9) May 20, 2022

If you could hold till the half there's something worth watchable for a one-time but having reduced the running time would've made the movie better.#12thMan — Krishna A D (@ChrishnaAD) May 20, 2022

More about 12th Man

12th Man is produced under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The Mohanlal film reportedly revolves around a social gathering of 11 people, in which a 12th person also joins them. It chronicles the events that occur during a party, in a span of 24 hours.

Along with Mohanlal, the suspense thriller also stars Unni Mukundan, Anusree, Aditi Ravi, Leona Lishoy, Saiju Kurup, Santhi Priya, Priyanka Nair and many others taking on some pivotal roles. This is not the first time that Mohanlal is working with Jeethu Joseph, the duo has earlier worked together in films like Drishyam and Drishyam 2.