Mohanlal & Jeethu Joseph's Thriller '12th Man' To Premiere Directly On OTT; Details Inside

Superstar Mohanlal will be seen in Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam thriller film titled 12th Man, which is all set to release soon. Makers recently revealed that the film will be skipping a theatrical release, opting for the OTT route instead. Dropping an intense new poster from the project, Mohanlal announced its premiere on the platform Disney+Hotstar.

The film reportedly revolves around a social gathering of 11 people, in which a 12th person also joins them. It chronicles the events that occur during a party, in a span of 24 hours. The suspense thriller also stars Unni Mukundan, Anusree, Aditi Ravi, Leona Lishoy, Veena Nandakumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Saiju Kurup, Santhi Priya, Priyanka Nair, and Sshivada in supporting roles.

Taking to his Twitter handle recently, Mohanlal dropped the intriguing poster, which looks every bit eerie. While the superstar looks on intently, one can see a group of people standing with terrified expressions in front of a bungalow. He wrote,"#12thMan coming soon on #DisneyPlusHotstar." Take a look.

The film, which wrapped up the shoot in October, has been bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner. It comes with the tagline 'Unveiling The Shadows', and is believed to have an Agatha Christie-style plot wherein a group of strangers come together upon the invitation of an unnamed host.

Fans are beaming with curiosity to witness Mohanlal and Jeethu's collaboration, the duo which has previously delivered blockbuster hits like Drishyam and Drishyam 2. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor-director duo stated that 12th Man is a 'very different movie and not like Drishyam'. It is a mystery set inside a resort.

Apart from 12th Man, Mohanlal's other projects like Bro Daddy and Drishyam 2 also skipped theatrical releases in favour of OTT. On the work front, the actor has an interesting lineup of projects including L2: Empuraan, Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure and Alone.

He was recently seen in the action drama Aaraattu, directed by B. Unnikrishnan. Also starring Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar and Nedumudi Venum in pivotal roles, the film hit theatres in February 2022.

