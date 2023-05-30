2018 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Tovino Thomas Starrer Survival Drama

Tovino Thomas starrer 2018: Everyone is a Hero recently crossed the Rs 160 crore mark at the global box office. The film left behind Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan and became the highest-grossing Malayalam movie worldwide. The makers of 2018 recently announced its OTT release amid its successful theatrical run, pan-India.

It has been reported that 2018 was made on a budget of approximately Rs 20 crore. The film, which was released in four languages, witnessed a slow start at the box office for its the Hindi version. Almost 25 days after its release, the makers confirmed the date of its OTT premiere.

2018 on OTT: Know when and where to watch

2018: Everyone is Hero will be available to watch on OTT from June 7. It will be released on Sony LIV. The OTT platform shared a tweet that read, "The biggest blockbuster Mollywood has ever seen is now coming to Sony LIV. 2018, streaming from June 7th." Take a look at the tweet below.

2018: Everyone is Hero will be available to watch on OTT from June 7. (Image: Sony LIV/Twitter)

2018 box office performance in Kerala

Despite 2018: Everyone is Hero being released worldwide, its success in Kerala left everyone stunned. It surpassed SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 and Malayalam film Pulimurugan in the state. Not only this, it also emerged as the highest grosser.

More about 2018: Everyone Is Hero

2018: Everyone is Hero is directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The film is a survival drama that revolves around the torrential floods that hit Kerala in 2018. It focuses on how a community joins hands to overcome the odds. The film was initially released in Malayalam on May 5.

After seeing a stellar response, the film was released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages on May 26. On the first Friday of its release, 2018 managed to earn approximately Rs 4.5 lakh for the Hindi version.