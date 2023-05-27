2018 Box Office Collection: Tovino Thomas Starrer Off To Slow Start In Hindi

The Hindi version of 2018 movie opened in theatres on May 26. The Tovino Thomas starrer movie has received a lukewarm response at the domestic box office. The movie earned Rs 4.5 Lakhs on the first Friday of its release.

Tovino Thomas starrer Hindi version of 2018 has not yet made a place in the hearts of Hindi speaking population. The movie, based on the Kerala floods of 2018, has released in Hindi after running for almost 20 days of release in Malayalam. While the Hindi version of the movie is yet to face its opening weekend at the box office, the Malayalam movie has been faring well, so far.

2018 Malayalam movie breaks box office records

The Malayalam movie 2018 has broken box office records in Kerala, as per reports. The Tovino Thomas movie has surpassed the collections of Baahubali 2 in the state. It has reportedly emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam movie.

Released on May 5, the movie earned a gross of ₹146.6 crores in the last 21 days. The success of the Malayalam movie prompted the release of the film in other languages. The Jude Anthany Joseph directorial film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages on May 26.

About 2018 movie

The 2018 movie is based on the real-life incidents. The film narrates the horror of the disastrous Kerala Floods that happened in 2018. The movie depicts the tale of a community that comes together in the face of shared calamity.

Hindi version of 2018 faces stiff competition from The Kerala Story

2018 and The Kerala Story both narrate gripping tales from the Southern state. The box office success enjoyed by 2018 in Kerela has not translated into the box office success of its Hindi version, yet. A reason for the same could be the Adah Sharma starrer The Kerela Story which continues to reign at the box office even on the fourth Friday of its release.