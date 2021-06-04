'777 Charlie': Rakshit Shetty's Next To Be Presented In Tamil By Director Karthik Subbaraj

There is another piece of good news for the fans who are waiting for the release of 777 Charlie. The movie that will release on June 6, which also marks the birthday of actor Rakshit Shetty will now be presented by Karthik Subbaraj in Tamil. Have a look at it.

Karthik Subbaraj to present 777 Charlie in Tamil

In the announcement poster, the director can be seen standing behind the fluffy dog. The poster also includes text from the makers. It says, "We are delighted to announce that 777 Charlie will be presented by Karthik Subbaraj's Production House Stone Bench Films in Tamil."

The director Karthik Subbaraj also took to his Twitter account to share the poster of the movie and wrote a note about it. In the poster that he shared, actor Rakshit is seen holding a tee-shirt that says "My Life", and beside him, there is a dog sitting that is also holding a black tee-shirt that reads, "My Rules". The poster also has the text that reads, "A grand new association Stone Bench Films is proud to present 777 Charlie in Tamil".

While sharing the poster, the director said that it is a beautiful movie that is about the unconditional love between a man and an awesome kid. He wrote, "#777Charlie starring @rakshitshetty & dir by @Kiranraj61 is a beautiful film abt Unconditional love between a man & an awesome kid We @StonebenchFilms are so proud to present this heartwarming film in Tamil". Check it out.

More about 777 Charlie release date

In 2020, on the occasion of Rakshit Shetty's 37th birthday, the makers released a snippet of the film. It is helmed by Kiranraj K and bankrolled by G.S Guptha, along with Rakshit Shetty. The movie features Charlie, Raj B. Shetty and Sangeetha Sringeri. The story will revolve around a man who is lonely and tries to comfort himself throughout difficult times. His life changes when a dog named Charlie enters his life and gives him a reason to live. The movie will be releasing on Rakshit's 38th birthday i.e. June 6.

IMAGE: Rakshit Shetty and Karthik Subbaraj's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.