A List Of R Madhavan's Action Movies That You Need To Add To Your Watchlist

R Madhavan started his career with television shows and went on to be discovered by Mani Ratnam who gave him his break in the year 2000 with Alaipayuthey. The actor has appeared in various movies across Tamil and Hindi language films. He has also won three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. The actor has made an impact and has appeared in various films with different genres. Let us have a look at R Madhavan's action movies.

A look at R Madhavan's action movies

Run

The 2002 Tamil language action romance film was written and directed by N. Linguswamy. The movie features Maddy and Meera Jasmine in the lead roles. The movie revolves around the love story of Siva and Priya and how the latter's brother ends up harming Siva. Run cast also includes Vivek, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Raghuvaran and Anu Hasan in supporting roles. The movie was remade in Hindi with the same name.

Vettai

The Tamil language action film was released in the year 2012 and was co-produced, written, and directed by N. Linguswamy. The movie features Arya, R Madhavan, Sameera Reddy, and Amala Paul in the lead roles while Ashutosh Rana, Thambi Ramaiah, and Nassar played supporting roles. The story revolves around two brothers out of which one is sensitive to violence whereas the other one is a jobless rogue. The movie was remade in Hindi and was titled Baaghi 3.

Vikram Vedha

The action film was released in the year 2017 and features R Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar while Prem, Achyuth Kumar, Hareesh Peradi, and Vivek Prasanna play supporting roles. The movie is written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri and produced by S. Sashikanth. The story revolves around a police inspector who tracks a gangster and wants to kill him. The gangster in turn surrenders and offers to give life lessons to the inspector that would change his perspective about the world. It is inspired by the Indian folktale Vikram aur Betaal.

Savyasachi

The psychological action thriller film was released in the year 2018 and is written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. This movie marked the debut of R Madhavan in the Telugu industry. The movie also features Naga Chaitanya, Niddhi Agerwal, and Bhumika Chawla. The story revolves around a bus accident and how the only survivor Vikram suffers from vanishing twin syndrome that makes his invisible twin control his left hand.

Promo Image Source: Still From Vikram Vedha