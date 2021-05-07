A Look At The Films Directed By Udhayanidhi Stalin's Wife Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi

Actor turned politician Udhayanidhi Stalin's wife Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi is all set to direct her third film. The actor's wife started her career as an editor in a magazine and late on ventured into film making. She made her debut as a director in the year 2013. Let's have a look at Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi's movies.

A look at Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi's movies

Vanakkam Chennai

The Tamil romantic comedy movie released in the year 2013. It is written and directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi and produced by her husband. The movie features Shiva and Priya Anand in the lead roles followed by Santhanam and Rahul Ravindran in supporting roles. The story revolves around Anand, an educated youth who comes back to his hometown from Chennai and Anjali, a photographer from London who has come down to capture the beauty of South India. The duo is tricked by a broker which forces them to stay in the same house while paying the rent. While they stay in the same house, they quarrel and are usually irritated by each other's presence. Anand then falls in love with Anjali but later realises that she doesn't reciprocate the feelings. On the other hand, they search for the broker who created chaos in their life. During the hunt, Anjali's fiance surprises her and this is when Anand realises that he has no chance with her. The movie then follows Anand turning into an alcoholic and how they eventually fall in love. The IMDb rating of the film is 5.8 out of 10.

Kaali

The historical action film released in the year 2018. The movie stars Vijay Antony in the lead role alongside Anjali, Sunaina, Shilpa Manjunath and Amritha Aiyer. The story revolves around a surgeon who lives in America. After every surgery, he gets the same dream where he sees a bull charging at him and a woman screaming, which makes him feel confused. In one of the events where his mother needs a kidney transplant and he is ready to do so but is stopped by his father. He gets to know that he is adopted and this is where his journey begins. He flies back to India to find his biological parents and ends up questioning the whole village. he then realises that his biological mother is no more and takes the help of a friend to find his father. The movie was released in the Telugu Language as Kaasi and it was dubbed in Hindi as Jawab the Justice. The IMDb rating of the film is 5.1 out of 10.

IMAGE: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Twitter

