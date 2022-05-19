Last Updated:

Aadhi Pinisetty And Nikki Galrani Tie The Knot In A Traditional Ceremony; See Pics

Aadhi Pinisetty tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Nikki Galrani in a dreamy ceremony. First glimpses of the newlyweds have surfaced online.

Tamil star Aadhi Pinisetty finally tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Nikki Galrani in a traditional affair, glimpses of which have been making rounds on the internet. The newlyweds looked stunning in complementing gold attires, with Nikki opting for a golden silk saree accessorised with heavy jewellery pieces. On the other hand, Aadhi looked handsome in a kurta and mundu. Their nuptials were followed by a reception. 

Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani tie the knot in a traditional ceremony

First glimpses from the ceremony have surfaced on social media, showcasing the couple all smiles as they pose together. They can also be seen engaged in the rituals as their close friends and family members look on. Apart from their nuptials, pictures from their reception have also been shared online. While Nikki exuded grace in a light green gown amped up with intricate jewellery, Aadhi looked handsome in a white pantsuit. Take a look. 

The couple got engaged earlier this year in March in presence of their family members. Announcing the same via Instagram, they wrote, "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other. We found each other a couple of years ago & it’s official now. 24.3.2022. This day was really special to us. We got engaged in the presence of both our families. Seeking all your love & blessings as we take on this new journey together."

According to media reports, the couple had been dating for several years, remaining extremely tight-lipped about their relationship. Reports of the duo's romance surfaced after they were spotted together on multiple occasions. For the uninitiated, they've starred together in projects like Malupu, Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka, and Maragadha Naanayam. 

Aadhi will now be seen in Ram Pothineni fronted cop drama, The Warrior, as an antagonist. The film, which also stars Kirthi Shetty, will be released on July 14. 

