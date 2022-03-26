Aadhi Pinisetty, Nikki Galrani Share Dreamy Glimpses From Their Engagement Ceremony

Popular Tamil star Aadhi Pinisetty made his engagement to his longtime girlfriend and actor Nikki Galrani official on social media on Saturday. This comes after several reports surfacing claiming that the couple's engagement took place in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family. Both the actors' fans and followers rushed to the comments section and sent their best wishes as they announced their engagement to the world.

The happy couple took to their respective social media accounts on Saturday and broke the news regarding their engagement with their fans online. They revealed that they actually got engaged on March 24, and called it a 'really special' day. The couple further mentioned that the ceremony took place in the presence of both their families and sought their online family's blessings as they gear up to take on a 'new journey' with each other. In the pictures, Aadhi Pinisetty could be seen in a grey kurta, as he posed alongside his fiance, who looked stunning in a blue and silver saree. They could be seen with gorgeous pink and white garlands around their necks as they smiled from ear to ear on their special day. Their caption read-

"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other. We found each other a couple of years ago & it’s official now. 24.3.2022. This day was really special to us. We got engaged in the presence of both our families. Seeking all your love & blessings as we take on this new journey together."

Notable names from the film fraternity including Keerthi Shanthanu, Srindaa, producer T. R. Shamsudheen, Sanjay Bharathi, designer Ramesh Dembla and many more took to the comments section of the post and congratulated the couple on the special occasion. Several fans and followers also sent the happy couple their best as they shared the news of their engagement. For the unversed, the popular couple shared the screen for the very first time for the 2015 film Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka and also took on roles opposite each other in Malupu and Maragadha Naanayam.

