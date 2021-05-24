'Aadu 2' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In Midhun Manuel Thomas Directorial

Aadu 2, a Malayalam-language slapstick comedy film was released in the year 2017. The movie was written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas and produced by Vijay Babu. It is the sequel to the 2015 film Aadu. The story revolves around a gang who tries to redeem their arts club through a game of tug of war. Things go down when the gang end up being a part of a bigger conspiracy. If you loved the movie, check out the details about the cast of Aadu 2.

A look at Aadu 2 cast

Jayasurya as Pannimattathil Shaji Pappan aka Shajiettan

The actor plays the lead role in the movie who heads the gang. He spends his life in a village with his friends, mother and niece. He suffers from back pain and is trying to live a normal life amidst all his troubles. He earns money by farming. His character has a few anger issues but knows how to lead a team.

Anson Paul as Anali Sabu

The actor plays the role of the antagonist who steals the trophy and is the brother of the deceased criminal Chekuthan Lassar. His team had been at the second position in the tournament. Sabu gets beaten up and seeks revenge from the people who caused him trouble.

Vinayakan as Damodaran Unni makan Delmen Edakochi alias DUDE

The actor reprised his role in the film and had come in search of Neelakoduveli (a miraculous plant). He is a gangster now who adds the funny element in the movie. He is seen getting slapped by his employees while working in a restaurant. He has a plan to rob his owner.

Other characters include Saiju Kurup as Arakkal Abu, Vineeth Mohan as Kuttan Moonga, Unni Rajan P. Dev as Bastin Pathrose, Dharmajan Bolgatty as Captain Sachin Cleetus, Harikrishnan as Lalan P. K. aka Lolan, Bhagath Manuel as Krishnan Mandaram, Vijay Babu as S.I. Sarbath Shameer, Sunny Wayne as Saathaan Xavier, Indrans as Home Minister P. P. Sasi Aashan, Sijoy Varghese as Kesav Sharma I.P.S., Joint Director of Intelligence, John Kaippallil as Mahesh Shetty, Aju Varghese as Driver Ponnappan and many more. Most of the actors reprised their roles in the movie. Check out the trailer.

IMAGE: Still From Aadu 2

