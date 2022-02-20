'Aaraattu' Box Office Day 2: Here's How Mohanlal-starrer Is Performing At Ticket Windows

Mohanlal's intense action avatar has been missing from the big screens for the past couple of years, and thus the trailer of Aaraattu delighted his die-hard fans. As soon as the film released on Friday, fans expressed their excitement about seeing the actor hitting the baddies and also delivering some stylish one-liners.

While the movie has not been able to live up to the collections of Pulimurugan and Lucifer, Aaraattu too has been minting money at the box office. The film took a good opening at the box office on Friday. The action film, however, witnessed a drop at the ticket windows on Day 2.

Aaraattu movie box office collections; Mohanlal film witnesses drop

Aaraattu, as per a report on Filmibeat, earned Rs 4 crore across the globe on Day 2. As a result, the total gross collections of the film in two days reportedly is around Rs 10 crore, after a figure of Rs 6 crore on an opening day.

The majority of the collections have come from Kerala, but the figures have been impacted due to the 50 per cent occupancy rule in the state for theatres amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the movie is likely to witness a jump in collections on Sunday. Among the other positives for the film was that it was performing well in the UAE-GCC region. The popularity of the Drishyam star in Kerala and Gulf regions could play a crucial role in the box office performance of the film in the next few days, the report added.

The films had received mixed reviews from netizens upon release, with fans stating 'The Emperor is back', and some of the others feeling disappointed.

Mohanlal's Aaraattu movie plot, cast and crew

Aaraattu revolves around the 'gang war' between one group and the character played by Mohanlal, as it witnesses the involvement of police and the villagers. The trailer had featured numerous typically out-and-out action scenes and dialogues like 'I am not monster, I am sinister' from the National Award winner.

The film has been directed by B. Unnikrishnan, who is collaborating with Mohanlal for the fifth time. The movie also stars Shraddha Srinath, Siddique, Ramachandra Raju, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, and others in lead roles.