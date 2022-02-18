'Aaraattu' Twitter Review: A 'complete Mohanlal Show' For Many; Some 'disappointed'

A Mohanlal movie witnessed a rare release on an Over-The-Top platform a few days ago. However, fans of the superstar missed the buzz associated with a theatrical release and made up for the previous film with celebrations as Aaraattu released.

Fans gathered outside cinemas, played musical instruments and erupted in dance inside theatres when 'The Complete Actor Mohanlal' words were showcased on the screen in the credits. There was no doubt that they loved the experience associated with the Drishyam star's comeback action film releasing in theatres, but did the others also enjoy the film? Here's what netizens have to say about the latest Mohanlal release on social media:

Aaraattu movie Twitter review

Some believed that records were all set to tumble in the same way as some of Mohanlal's out-and-out action films like Pulimurugan and Lucifer achieved at the box office.

Some of the comments on the film were that it was an 'out and out entertaining roller coaster' and that it was one of the films after a long time that would make audiences whistle and clap in the theatres. 'Blocbkbuster', 'A pakka theatre experience' gave a glimpse into what people expect from the film.

Mohanlal was hailed for his act, even by people who were not impressed by the film. Right from comments on his energy, being in every frame from start to end, 'complete Lalettan show', 'an out and out Mohanlal show', 'Emperor is back with a bang' to his comic timing and action scenes, there were praises galore.

Climax, action and background music, the appearance of Siddique, a cameo by AR Rahman were also mentioned in the comments section as positives.

Aarattu is an out and out entertaining roller coaster ride. Go for it, you won't regret it. It's been a while since we whistled and clapped inside the theatre and Aarattu makes sure that you do this to the fullest extent possible.#Aaraattu #AaraattuFromFeb18 #AaraattuDay pic.twitter.com/V759RBiOFJ — Siddharth Menassery (@SiddhuMenassery) February 18, 2022

#Aarattu #Mohanlal

First Half - Average

Second Half - Very good

Climax 🔥🔥🔥

Mohanlal 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Action 👌👌👌

BGM 💥💥💥💥

Songs👌👌👌



Theatre movie 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼



Negetive - Too much reference dialogue, Johnny Antony — Jishnu G (Hyper Nationalist) (@Jishnug2) February 18, 2022

#Aarattu A complete Lalettan Show 🔥🙌 his screenpresence is main highlight of the movie..

Comedy Timing 🥰🧡

Action Scenes 💥😎#AaraattuDay pic.twitter.com/JYrQqpXBZh — Sourav S P (@Souravp05343447) February 18, 2022

Aarattu



An Out and Out Mohanlal show...!

If you are a fan of Mass Masala movie lover then #Aaraattu is best choose...🥰🔥#Mohanlal Fight scenes main factor of the movie... pic.twitter.com/TnFya6k6DA — Sourav S P (@Souravp05343447) February 18, 2022

#Aarattu 1st half Fun with mass ride

2nd half Mass with electrifying action ..

Ultimate #Mohanlal show

Blockbuster🙏 — S B 😍 (@ShamsheerBabu26) February 18, 2022

#Aarattu Complete treat for Mass movie lovers...💥🥰

Lalettan one man show 🤗❤️

A pakka theatre experience movie..🙌 pic.twitter.com/iWdLK7gY0y — Sourav S P (@Souravp05343447) February 18, 2022

#Aarattu A complete Lalettan Show 🔥🙌 his screenpresence is main highlight of the movie..

Comedy Timing 🥰🧡

Action Scenes 💥😎#AaraattuDay pic.twitter.com/JYrQqpXBZh — Sourav S P (@Souravp05343447) February 18, 2022

#Aarattu Review In Short Word's



THE COMPLETE MOHANLAL SHOW🔥💥



തലയുടെ വിളയാട്ടം💥🔥



Emperor Is Back With A Bang.@Mohanlal @MohanlalMFC — Movie tracks📽️ (@Movietracks_) February 18, 2022

One was 'disappointed' with the film, while 'Cliched screenplay', 'unrealistic entertainer', 'uninteresting', 'another big flop', 'Disaster' were some of the comments from people who didn't like the film. Too many dialogues, below-average second half, 'unwanted songs' were mentioned as points by netizens.

#Aarattu (Malayalam|2022) - THEATRE



Lalettan is so energetic, he is thr in every frame from start to end. Siddhique gud. ARR’s cameo not bad. Old films ref has more misses than hits. Very lengthy & Cliched screenplay. Unrealistic entertainer?Yes; But Uninteresting too. NOT GOOD! pic.twitter.com/xvd8fOlZVv — CK Review (@CKReview1) February 18, 2022

#Aarattu is a typical Udayakrishna template film with decent 1st half& BlwAvg 2nd half.

A full fledged #Lalettan show which we have been missing since a while is the biggest positive.



Unwanted songs & climax portion😒

Tail end - troll material 🥴

May be watchable for fans👍

2/5 pic.twitter.com/C3mwP2LZZC — Sharath K Chandran (@ItsmeShk) February 18, 2022

#Aarattu fdfs

A sincere review from a mammooka fan... Actually aarattu not a bad movie.. It is a mass masala item.. So we have to watch that in masala manner..for me it is a average movie.. Not a bad movie😃👍🏻#aarattu #arattu #Aaratt pic.twitter.com/6xdB6zSAlp — SATHYA MOORTHY TCR (@369sathyajith) February 18, 2022

Aaraattu movie releases on Friday

The film has been directed by B. Unnikrishnan, who is directing Mohanlal for the fifth time. The film has been penned by Udaykrishna and the movie also stars Shraddha Srinath, Siddique, Saikumar, Sheela, Vijayaraghavan and late legend Nedumudi Venu.

Image: Instagram/@mohanlal