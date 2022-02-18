Last Updated:

'Aaraattu' Twitter Review: A 'complete Mohanlal Show' For Many; Some 'disappointed'

'Aaraattu' Twitter review: It was a 'complete Mohanlal show' for many fans but some were 'disappointed' over the latest release of the superstar.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Aarattu, mohanlal

Image: Instagram/@mohanlal


A Mohanlal movie witnessed a rare release on an Over-The-Top platform a few days ago. However, fans of the superstar missed the buzz associated with a theatrical release and made up for the previous film with celebrations as Aaraattu released.

Fans gathered outside cinemas, played musical instruments and erupted in dance inside theatres when 'The Complete Actor Mohanlal' words were showcased on the screen in the credits. There was no doubt that they loved the experience associated with the Drishyam star's comeback action film releasing in theatres, but did the others also enjoy the film? Here's what netizens have to say about the latest Mohanlal release on social media:

Aaraattu movie Twitter review 

Some believed that records were all set to tumble in the same way as some of Mohanlal's out-and-out action films like Pulimurugan and Lucifer achieved at the box office.  

Some of the comments on the film were that it was an 'out and out entertaining roller coaster' and that it was one of the films after a long time that would make audiences whistle and clap in the theatres. 'Blocbkbuster', 'A pakka theatre experience' gave a glimpse into what people expect from the film.

Mohanlal was hailed for his act, even by people who were not impressed by the film. Right from comments on his energy, being in every frame from start to end, 'complete Lalettan show', 'an out and out Mohanlal show', 'Emperor is back with a bang' to his comic timing and action scenes, there were praises galore.

Climax, action and background music, the appearance of Siddique, a cameo by AR Rahman were also mentioned in the comments section as positives.

One was 'disappointed' with the film, while 'Cliched screenplay', 'unrealistic entertainer', 'uninteresting', 'another big flop', 'Disaster' were some of the comments from people who didn't like the film. Too many dialogues, below-average second half, 'unwanted songs' were mentioned as points by netizens.

Aaraattu movie releases on Friday

The film has been directed by B. Unnikrishnan, who is directing Mohanlal for the fifth time. The film has been penned by Udaykrishna and the movie also stars Shraddha Srinath, Siddique, Saikumar, Sheela, Vijayaraghavan and late legend Nedumudi Venu.

Image: Instagram/@mohanlal

