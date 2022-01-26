Last Updated:

'Bro Daddy' Twitter Review: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Film Earns Praise, But Some Not Pleased

'Bro Daddy' Twitter review: Mohanlal-Prithviraj film earned praise from a majority of the netizens, but some were not pleased with the family comedy.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Image: Instagram/@therealprithvi


Three years ago, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran joined hands and created history. Lucifer went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time and was high on action and intensity. Their second outing as an actor-director is the opposite of it, Bro Daddy, releasing on an Over-The-Top platform and the genre being a family comedy.

Another aspect different from Lucifer this time was that the latter plays a full-fledged character, unlike his cameo in the previous collaboration.

The film hit Disney+Hoststar on Wednesday and a lot of viewers seem to have streamed it in the first few hours itself. The film is being liked by a majority of viewers. However, some were not pleased with the visuals on screen.

Bro Daddy Twitter review

'Clean family entertainer' was one of the most-used praises for Bro Daddy in the reviews by netizens on Twitter.

'Superb fun ride', 'first comedy blockbuster of the year', 'Simple yet immensely fun filled', 'delightful crowd-pleaser,' 'perfect movie at this tough time' were some of the terms used for the film. 

Many were pleased with Mohanlal showcasing his comic talent after numerous films. Netizens wrote that he was 'brilliant', that 'stole each and every scene', gave a 'stellar' and 'effortlessly charming' performance and that it was 'vintage Mohanlal.'

Prithviraj was praised for his direction, which was termed 'deft', and another saying that he proved that he could present 'small' subjects in a 'clean and satisfying way'. He was also praised for utilising Mohanlal in the right way and for delivering what he promised, 'fun family drama that will make you smile.' Some audiences felt that the scenes involving the lead duo were the highlights and that Prithviraj's performance was 'neat.'

Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Lalu Alex's performances were also praised by the netizens. 

The 'colourful frames & 'good songs' too found a mention in the comments. 

Bro Daddy drawbacks

Among the other drawbacks mentioned by the people who liked the film was that it had some 'dull comedy scenes' and 'dragging 45 minutes.' 

However, the film got flak too. One netizen felt it was 'terrible'. Another said that the first half was 'watchable' but the second half was 'average', a term used for some more netizens.

One was not happy with Prithviraj's performance and termed it as 'disappointing'. The film losing its steam as it progressed, and an unconvincing climax did not satisfy some.

The length and lack of funny scenes were also mentioned by the netizens as drawbacks.

Tags: bro daddy, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran
