'Bro Daddy' Twitter Review: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Film Earns Praise, But Some Not Pleased

Three years ago, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran joined hands and created history. Lucifer went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time and was high on action and intensity. Their second outing as an actor-director is the opposite of it, Bro Daddy, releasing on an Over-The-Top platform and the genre being a family comedy.

Another aspect different from Lucifer this time was that the latter plays a full-fledged character, unlike his cameo in the previous collaboration.

The film hit Disney+Hoststar on Wednesday and a lot of viewers seem to have streamed it in the first few hours itself. The film is being liked by a majority of viewers. However, some were not pleased with the visuals on screen.

Bro Daddy Twitter review

'Clean family entertainer' was one of the most-used praises for Bro Daddy in the reviews by netizens on Twitter.

'Superb fun ride', 'first comedy blockbuster of the year', 'Simple yet immensely fun filled', 'delightful crowd-pleaser,' 'perfect movie at this tough time' were some of the terms used for the film.

Many were pleased with Mohanlal showcasing his comic talent after numerous films. Netizens wrote that he was 'brilliant', that 'stole each and every scene', gave a 'stellar' and 'effortlessly charming' performance and that it was 'vintage Mohanlal.'

Prithviraj was praised for his direction, which was termed 'deft', and another saying that he proved that he could present 'small' subjects in a 'clean and satisfying way'. He was also praised for utilising Mohanlal in the right way and for delivering what he promised, 'fun family drama that will make you smile.' Some audiences felt that the scenes involving the lead duo were the highlights and that Prithviraj's performance was 'neat.'

Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Lalu Alex's performances were also praised by the netizens.

The 'colourful frames & 'good songs' too found a mention in the comments.

Bro Daddy is a heartwarming, delightful crowd-pleaser with deft direction from Prithvi who proves his versatility as a director and a brilliant Mohanlal who steals each and every scene he's in with an effortlessly charming performance. Hotstar finally has a winner from Malayalam — Snehasallapam (@SSTweeps) January 25, 2022

#Brodaddy is ultimate fun 😂 Father - Son combo nailing it.

Though has a hint of a superhit Bollywood movie.. still gives fresh laughs.



Watch it and u won't regret👌#BroDaddyOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/SauNNdkvEu — shrenik rudy (@ShrenikRudyy) January 25, 2022

#MovieReview - #BroDaddy is a simple plot, presented well neatly. #PrithvirajSukumaran proves that he is capable to present subjects no matter how small, in a clean and satifying way. Good direction. Good performances from all cast. Thank you for this treat. I have enjoyed! pic.twitter.com/Mu1h99AcEc — Joyson Joboy (@JoysonJoboy) January 25, 2022

#BroDaddy Superb fun ride ,A Big miss for theatres,but a jackpot for OTT.Simple yet immensely fun filled family entertainer that works mainly for #Mohanlal's inimitable charm & #LaluAlex's scene stealing act.A clean family entertainer with colorful frames& songs. pic.twitter.com/FQYzzYENei — therealakshay (@therealakzhay) January 26, 2022

#BroDaddy 3.5/5 A Fun filled entertainer flim stellar performance form mohanlal sir🔥🔥🔥🔥his expression 😂😂ultimate. A good and neat performance from prithiviraj he used mohanlal sir well as director as a actor also he nailed. Kalyani priyadharsan cute🥰🥰others all good. pic.twitter.com/Z5zdHLXHZU — Kavi kanal (@Kavikanal1) January 26, 2022

Bro daddy is a vibe😂❤️ easily one of the best OTT release @kalyanipriyan is a cutie throughout the movie ❤️❤️ loved her in every frame 😍@PrithviOfficial and @Mohanlal watta duo 😂🔥 seriyaaana combo and vera maari chemistry 😂🙏



Non stop entertainment ❤️#BroDaddy — Anujan_Chan (@Janbleedblue) January 25, 2022

VINTAGE MOHANLAL 🤩 missed him in comedy space in last few years!!!#BroDaddy is freaking hilarious. Perfect family entertainer. Mohanlal-Prithviraj combo scenes are the highlight 👌🏻🔥



Lalu Alex complete Showstealer in 2nd half



Top stuff by Director Prithviraj 👌🏻💥 pic.twitter.com/BOfr9mhTJp — jerseY (@brahma_bull_) January 25, 2022

#BroDaddy (2022 - malayalam - comedy)



Hilarious family entertainer.



Excellent first half👌

Good 2nd half👍



Highly entertaining.

Engaging narration.

Perfect casting.

Good songs.

Mohanlal😍😁👌



MUST WATCH💯

⭐️8/10 pic.twitter.com/aahYt4xctg — AK🐦❤️🔪 (@Ashok588500) January 25, 2022

Watched #BroDaddy 🥳 Liked very much🥳🥳 @PrithviOfficial done a brilliant job 👏happy to see the way @Mohanlal done the role😂🤣back to back comedies and prefect blend of emotions made this movie lovely one😍@kalyanipriyan done great job🥰👌perfect movie at this tough time🥰👌👌 pic.twitter.com/H3eNwxNFrC — Nithin aniruthan (@Nithin89758617) January 25, 2022

Clean and neat family Entertainer..



Simple Story and Nice Making



Lalettan and Lalu Alex The show Stealer❤



John Kattadi & Eesho Kattadi...

Complete Family Entertainer... 🥰#BroDaddy#Mohanlal || @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/9UN9RcnI9o — SINAN MFC (@sinanLFA) January 26, 2022

#BroDaddy @PrithviOfficial @Mohanlal The film brings the comic side of Mohanlal sir and the chemistry between Prithvi and Mohanlal sir is the success and it's a feel good family entertainer 🙌😍💕❤️❤️❤️🙌👍🙏 — Madhusudhanan Varadarajulu (@Madhusu76425277) January 25, 2022

#BroDaddyOnHotstar #BroDaddy



Well @PrithviOfficial × @Mohanlal combo after #Lucifer !



First comedy blockbuster of the year !



Congratulations team !



Lots of love and warm hugs ! 🤗♥️



Well my fav #RajuEtan with his style. pic.twitter.com/a6pYHuhyMx — ಬಿ. ಎಸ್. ವಿ 🇮🇳 (A+) || 1533 for BBMP Bed Booking (@_B_S_V_) January 26, 2022

RT @ivivek_nambiar: Malayalam comedy movies are classics and have immense repeat value. It’s been so long since I’ve laughed out loud watching a Malayalam movie but #BroDaddy made me. @Mohanlal is so effortless, he reminded me he’s so damn good in comedy/light-hearted movi… — Shaheeb Ibrahim (@SachuHopes) January 26, 2022

After a very long time seeing a family entertainer. #BroDaddy what a movie. Thank you @PrithviOfficial loved your making. Special mention to @kalyanipriyan You are fantastic ✨ 💓....I am Your Biggest Fan😍💓! — Dr.பீஸ்ட் (@its_vaathi) January 26, 2022

After a very long time seeing a family entertainer. #BroDaddy what a movie. Thank you @PrithviOfficial loved your making. Took me 20 years back when I used to watch such movies with my dad. @Mohanlal pwolichu laletta❤️❤️ — Anand RK (@anandrk9) January 26, 2022

#BroDaddy - A funmax family Entertainer wid plenty of LOL moments. #Mohanlal & #Prithviraj Combo.👌🏻#Meena & #Kalyani.❣️ Situations were really funny. 2nd hlf was stretched & draggy (shoubin's part👎🏻). lalu Alex.👌🏻 #Lalettan's impeccable cmdy timing made ths a enjyable fun ride.🌟 pic.twitter.com/MFoZuiOiV9 — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) January 26, 2022

Bro Daddy drawbacks

Among the other drawbacks mentioned by the people who liked the film was that it had some 'dull comedy scenes' and 'dragging 45 minutes.'

A passable feel good movie that have the shades of films like Badhaai ho,dhamaka!Lallettan as john kattadi was terrific,he saves the film most time.Technically brilliant,prithvi as a director👍🏻



Apart from some dull comedy scenes & dragging last 45min BD is ❤️



3.25/5#BroDaddy pic.twitter.com/95HYD2RAlX — K A L K I (@iamkalki_13) January 26, 2022

#BroDaddy looks glossy and clean all the time, like those ads of wall paints or newly built flats/villas.It might have to do with the fact that the 2 families shown in the film are well off but such crystal-clear tidiness and glossy appearance throughout feels artificial. — BHARATH VIJAYAKUMAR (@bharathvjay) January 26, 2022

#BroDaddy (Malayalam|2022) - HOTSTAR



Perfect casting; Settled perf from Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Kalyani & Meena. Lalu Alex super. Soubin scenes r Bore. Comical 1st 1.5Hrs is completely entertaining. Final 50Mins stretch drags & missed d FUN. GOOD ONE TIME WATCH Family Entertainer! pic.twitter.com/xafng2C8YI — CK Review (@CKReview1) January 26, 2022

However, the film got flak too. One netizen felt it was 'terrible'. Another said that the first half was 'watchable' but the second half was 'average', a term used for some more netizens.

One was not happy with Prithviraj's performance and termed it as 'disappointing'. The film losing its steam as it progressed, and an unconvincing climax did not satisfy some.

The length and lack of funny scenes were also mentioned by the netizens as drawbacks.

#BroDaddy



Watchable 1st Half With Below avg 2nd Half 🙏🙏 Didn't expecting these kind of films from #PrithvirajSukumaran! And to Prithvi kindly stop doing Comedy Roles 🤗 Soubin Shahir Scenes 😷😷🏃



Omar Lulu's Dhamaka 2.0 pro Max 👌



NB :Back to back disappointed films from L pic.twitter.com/huTj3f2w8M — Raz (@MohdRash111) January 26, 2022

#BroDaddy



A fun filled first half followed by a strictly average second. Prithvi manages to present @Mohanlal In a matured way. Biggest take away from the movie was Lalu Alex. Film kinda looses steam from Soubin's intro and ends without much conviction — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) January 26, 2022

#CineFiReview#BroDaddy (Malayalam - 2022 / Drama / 159 mins)



Decent to Gud 1st half

ABV avg 2nd half

Length & less comedies are issues#Mohanlal as John Kattadi - Gud



Decent directional outing from #PrithvirajSukumaran#CineFiVerdict ⭐⭐⭐🌟🌠 (2.75/5) pic.twitter.com/pNYiebIlZA — arunprasad (@Cinephile05) January 26, 2022

41) #BroDaddy (2022) | Malayalam



Directed by Privthiraj Sukumaran



Funny in parts but unnecessarily long and almost exhausting in later half.

Average!! pic.twitter.com/bnqO6ehz8y — Heisenberg (@mukiom16) January 26, 2022

#BroDaddy



Terrible/Avoidable 🙏🏻



Antony took the right choice — AMARNATH (@Amar__nath_) January 25, 2022

