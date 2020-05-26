Aashiq Abu Reprimands 'fanatics' For Destroying 'Minnal Murali' Sets

Aashiq Abu on Monday reacted on religious fanatics destroying Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali's set. Condemning the vandalism, Aashiq Abu stated that the Malayalam film industry is with the makers, and made it clear that they intend to fight against the vandalism. He, in the media interview, reprimanded the perpetrators and urged the government to take strict actions against them. Besides Aashiq Abu, other actors like Rima Kallingal and the lead actor of Minnal Murali, Tovino Thomas have expressed their anger on the act of vandalism.

On Monday, media reports revealed that a group of religious fanatics destroyed the sets of Malayalam film Minnal Murali. The set was erected in Kalady to shoot the climax sequence of the upcomer with lead actor Tovino Thomas. The shoot that was supposed to end by March got extended due to the on-going lockdown. Disappointed by the attack, Minnal Murali's lead actor Tovino Thomas took to social media. He condemned the incident and wrote:

"Minnal Murali’s first schedule at Wayanad had been in progress when the set for the second schedule began construction at Kalady. It was carried out by art director Manu Jagad and team, under special instructions by stunt choreographer Vlad Rimburg. For this, we had the rightful permissions from the concerned authorities. And as we were about to start shooting in this set – which was built on a considerable cost, the whole country went into lockdown, following which our shoot was paused, just like all others’. It is during this prevailing uncertainty that this contractual set was destroyed by a group of racialists yesterday. The reasons they cite for this unceremonious act are not understood to our senses till now. We’ve heard of movie sets being vandalised by religious fanatics in Northern parts of India. Now, it’s happening to us right here. It has caused us a lot of distress, and even more of anxiety. We have decided to go ahead with the legal proceedings." (sic)

Further, in the interview, Aashiq Abu also lauded the government efforts in tackling the coronavirus situation. Meanwhile, Aashiq Abu is currently busy with the pre-production work of his upcoming movie with Soubin Shahir. The untitled film will see Soubin in the role of a celestial being. Touted to be a fantasy thriller, the Aashiq Abu directorial is written by Muhsin Parari of Virus (2019) fame.

