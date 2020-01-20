Tovino Thomas In 2020: 'Forensic', 'Minnal Murali', & Other Malayalam Films

Popular Malayalam movie star Tovino Thomas, often referred to as the Greek God of Mollywood, made a sparkling debut with Martin Parkkat's ABCD: American Born Confused Desi. Playing the antagonist in the Dulquer Salmaan starrer, Tovino impressed everyone with his outstanding performance. In an acting career spanning less than a decade, Tovino has managed to make a mark in the Malayalam film industry with his good looks and his impressive acting chops.

Tovino Thomas in 2019

2019 undoubtedly has been Tovino Thomas' best year in the film industry. With movies like Luca, Uyare, And The Oscar Goes To, Lucifer, and others, the actor has managed to captivate the hearts of the moviegoers with his outstanding performances. The Malayalam actor, who had an eventful 2019, has a few surprises for fans for 2020. Here are some of the movies of Tovino Thomas that will release in 2020.

Upcoming movies of Tovino Thomas

Kilometers and Kilometers

The Malayalam movie, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead will mark the second association of Thomas and Jeo Baby (director), who had previously worked in 2 Penkuttikal. The movie, which is presently in the making, is also touted to Thomas' maiden project as a producer. Besides Thomas, actors like Joju George, Basil Joseph, and Sidhartha Siva, are rumoured to be a part of the forthcoming film.

Forensic

Playing the role of a Forensic expert will be Tovino Thomas in this chilling-thriller. Forensic, starring Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas in the lead, is slated to hit the marquee soon. In a recent interview, the directors of Forensic revealed that the movie would be a gripping thriller that will focus more on the forensic department and their ordeals in solving a criminal case.

Minnal Murali

After the stupendous success of Godha, Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph will reunite for a superhero flick titled Minnal Murali. The official poster of the forthcoming movie was recently released by the makers, amping up the excitement of the moviegoers.

Besides the following films, Tovino Thomas is rumoured to play an important role in Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. The gangster-drama starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala is reported to feature Tovino in the role of Chacko. The Srinath Rajendran directorial is expected to hit the silver screens soon.

