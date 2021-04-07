Academy Award Winning Sound Designer Resul Pookutty Joins Allu Arjun Starrer 'Pushpa'

Sound designer Resul Pookutyy joined Allu Arjun's upcoming action-thriller movie, Pushpa. Pookutty took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, April 6, sharing the poster of the film by the production house Mythri Movie Makers on Twitter which featured Allu Arjun in a rustic avatar sitting on the woods with an ax in his hand and several people around him who also held ax. Pookutty wrote in the tweet "Here it is guys my second Telugu movie". At the same time, the makers of the shared the news on Mythri Movie Makers Twitter handle. Sharing the sound designer's photo they wrote, "Welcoming Academy Award Winning Sound Designer @resulp on-board for #Pushpa". Resul Pookutty is a recipient of an Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing along with Richard Pyrke for Slumdog Millionaire.

About Pushpa Cast and Crew members

According to the Pushpa cast list on IMDB, in addition to Allu Arjun, the film will star, Fahadh Faasil in antagonist role, Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead, and Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagapathi, Suneel, and Rajsekhar Aningi, and many others in essential roles. The film is directed and written by Sukumar who has helmed critically acclaimed movies like Arya 2, Nannaku Prematho, Rangasthalam, and many more. The music director of the film is Devi Sri Prasad and the cinematography and the editing of the film are done by Miroslaw Brozek and Karthika Srinivas respectively.

About Pushpa release date and plot

The makers of Pushpa released a prelude for the film on April 3. The 18-seconds video featured Allu Arjun in rustic attire and his face was covered with a mask and his hands were tied behind his back. As the immersive background score played, Arjun was seen running in slow motion and the background showed tall trees of red sandalwood forest. Along with the prelude, the makers revealed they will unveil Allu Arjun's character 'Pushpa Raj' on April 7, a day ahead of the lead actor's birthday. Last year the makers announced the title of the film on the actor's birthday and unveiled the poster of the same which went viral on the internet. The film is slated to have a theatrical release on August 13 this year in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada apart from Telugu.

Promo Image Source: Resul Pookutty's Instagram and Mythri Movie Makers Twitter