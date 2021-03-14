Last Updated:

Acclaimed Tamil Film Director SP Jananathan Passes Away, Industry Mourns The Loss

Acclaimed film director SP Jananathan, who shot to fame with films such as 'Iyarkai', died on Sunday. Shruti Haasan & industry colleagues express condolences.

Written By
Digital Desk
S P Jananathan

Acclaimed film director SP Jananathan, who shot to fame with films such as 'Iyarkai', breathed his last on Sunday, sources said. Fondly known as 'Jana' among his close circle of friends, the 61-year-old director was a bachelor and has been living with his brothers.

READ | Shruti Haasan shares throwback video playing the piano, says 'missing playing live'

He was not keeping well for some time and was admitted to a corporate hospital in the city, where he died this morning, they said. Besides the national award-winning feature film 'Iyarkai', the director has also made actor Jeeva starrer 'E', and 'Peraanmai.'

READ | Shruti Haasan's cryptic caption hints at new women-centric project, see post

His upcoming movie Laabam, starring actor Vijay Sethupathi and actress Shruti Haasan was slated for release next month. Condolence messages from members of the film fraternity began pouring in after the news of his demise broke. 

READ | SP Jananathan critical: Netizens wish for filmmaker's speedy recovery; see reactions

Noted film director A R Murugadoss said, "#SP Jananathan sir, you will always be remembered through your films and will continue to live in our hearts. Deepest condolences to the family" (sic). Music composer D Imman wrote: "#Laabam director #S P Jananathan is no more.. incidentally he passed away on the death anniversary of social revolutionary #KarlMarx, who was his role model. We miss you" (sic).

"You had given me fond memories sir! could not accept the reality that you are no more. #RIPSPJananathan Comrade", he said. Film director cum actor Ameer Sultan, who has been one of the closest friends of Jananathan said he was a strong believer of communism. "He was a very affectionate person. I do not have words to describe his loss," he told PTI.

Industry and fans remembers Director

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT