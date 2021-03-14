Acclaimed Tamil Film Director SP Jananathan Passes Away, Industry Mourns The Loss

Acclaimed film director SP Jananathan, who shot to fame with films such as 'Iyarkai', breathed his last on Sunday, sources said. Fondly known as 'Jana' among his close circle of friends, the 61-year-old director was a bachelor and has been living with his brothers.

He was not keeping well for some time and was admitted to a corporate hospital in the city, where he died this morning, they said. Besides the national award-winning feature film 'Iyarkai', the director has also made actor Jeeva starrer 'E', and 'Peraanmai.'

His upcoming movie Laabam, starring actor Vijay Sethupathi and actress Shruti Haasan was slated for release next month. Condolence messages from members of the film fraternity began pouring in after the news of his demise broke. READ | SP Jananathan critical: Netizens wish for filmmaker's speedy recovery; see reactions

It is with the heaviest Heart that We say good bye to #SPJananathan sir - it was a pleasure working with you sir Thankyou for your wisdom and kind words you will always be in my thoughts ! My deepest condolences to his family ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/Ox1Ag0EEYE — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) March 14, 2021

Noted film director A R Murugadoss said, "#SP Jananathan sir, you will always be remembered through your films and will continue to live in our hearts. Deepest condolences to the family" (sic). Music composer D Imman wrote: "#Laabam director #S P Jananathan is no more.. incidentally he passed away on the death anniversary of social revolutionary #KarlMarx, who was his role model. We miss you" (sic).

"You had given me fond memories sir! could not accept the reality that you are no more. #RIPSPJananathan Comrade", he said. Film director cum actor Ameer Sultan, who has been one of the closest friends of Jananathan said he was a strong believer of communism. "He was a very affectionate person. I do not have words to describe his loss," he told PTI.

#SPJananathan sir. You will always be remembered through your films and will continue to live in our hearts. Deepest condolences to the family — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) March 14, 2021

OFFICIAL PR: Dir #SPJananathan, who was in a critical state & undergoing treatment at the Apollo hospitals, passed away today mrng after suffering a cardiac arrest. Incidentally, today is also the death anniversary date of social revolutionary #KarlMarx, who was SPJ's role model — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) March 14, 2021

RIP #SPJananathan Sir ! We lost one of our best and socially responsible director ðŸ˜¢ My deepest condolence to his family ðŸ’” — Athulyaa Ravi (@AthulyaOfficial) March 14, 2021

A great soul to be remembered always ðŸ™ — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) March 14, 2021

RIP Jana sir such a wonderful creator with revolutionary thoughts #SPJananathan — Bala (@bala03071) March 14, 2021

RIP S.P.Jananathan sir!

My deepest condolences to his familyðŸ™#RIPSPJananathan pic.twitter.com/JcwKLgrpVl — SivaKumar S (Stay Safe) (@sivadigitalart) March 14, 2021

(With PTI inputs)