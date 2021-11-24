'Acharya': Ahead Of Update About Ram Charan's Character, Fans Share Takeaways From Teaser

As Acharya makers are all set to share an update about Ram Charan’s character Sidha from the upcoming film, the excited fans have started trending the film along with the best elements from the teaser. The film directed by Koratala Siva is slated to hit the screens on February 4, 2022. The film marks the first-ever collaboration between Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi.

The production house Konidela Pro Company took to Twitter and had shared about giving a major update about Siddha's character on November 24. “An update you are waiting for... Tomorrow at 10:08 am. Sidha update,” the production house tweeted. Ever since the makers have piqued the curiosity of the fans, netizens were quick to trend the film and share their interesting parts from the teaser. One of the users shared a still from the teaser and wrote, “Siddha is coming.” Another user shared Ram Charan’s poster from the film and wrote, “The Calm Before the Storm. The Massy #SIDDHA Glimpse Update Upcoming at 10:08 AM !!.”

A little delay!

But it'll be worth the wait 🤘

Stay tuned to this space!#Acharya#AcharyaOnFeb4th pic.twitter.com/S4DpGxtGuO — 🇩 🇦 🇸 🇦 🇷🇷🇷 🇦 🇩 🇭 (@DASARADH_JSP) November 24, 2021

Netizens trend hashtag 'Acharya' ahead of major update about Ram Charan's character

A third user chimed in and shared Ram Charan’s looks from the film and wrote, “A little delay!. But it'll be worth the wait Sign of the horn. Stay tuned to this space!” Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the movie will also feature Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, and more in pivotal roles. Devi Sri Prasad will be in charge of music composition for the film. The film is set to revolve around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer launching a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.\

All about Acharya Teaser

The teaser of the film that was released in January this year, looks promising and shows glimpses from the drama thriller. The intriguing video offers a montage of action scenes from the film as the lead actor Chiranjeevi seemingly beats the villains in the movie. The background score in the teaser, given by Mani Sharma gives goosebumps and conveys the emotion of the scene well. Ram Charan's character is something worth waiting to watch in the upcoming film.

Touted as one of the biggest actors in the South film industry, Chiranjeevi has forged an impressive resume with a number of blockbuster movies under his belt. Some of his popular movies include Indra, Swayam Krushi, Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari, Gang Leader, Kondaveeti Donga and more. Along with television series and reality shows, the actor also enjoyed a flourishing career in Politics as the former Member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

IMAGE: Facebook/RamCharan