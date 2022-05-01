'Acharya' Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi-starrer Faces A Huge Drop

After wowing the entire country with his acting skills alongside Jr NTR, Ram Charan recently starred in yet another movie Acharya. The actor has shared the screen this time with his father and legendary actor, Chiranjeevi Konidela. Their latest drama thriller hit the big screens on April 29 and received mixed reviews from fans. While many loved the father-son duo in the movie, others were not impressed by the film's plot.

Helmed by Koratala, the drama thriller saw the father-son duo in powerful roles. The movie also features Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jusshu Sengupta and Saurav Lokesh. There was a buzz among fans to watch the two stars on one screen. The film also managed to mint over Rs 50 crores on its opening day. However, it recently saw a downfall on its Day 2.

Acharya Box Office Collection Day 2

As per Sacnilk.com, Acharya saw a huge drop at the box office on its second day. The movie minted a total amount of Rs 8.70 crores net in India. As per Box Office Karnataka, the film failed to attract the audience and grossed Rs 0.82 crores (Net: 0.69 crores) in Karnataka. Moreover, several shows of the film were cancelled in the state.

#Acharya



Karnataka BO



Day 2 stats :

Gross: 0.82C

Nett: 0.69C



Total gross: 3.13C

Total nett: 2.64C



👉🏻Except few multiplexes shows in Bengaluru, the movie has failed to grab audience into theatres



👉🏻Many shows were cancelled all over KA



Heading towards collusive disaster pic.twitter.com/JrbbkHiLs7 — Box Office Karnataka (@KABoxOffice1) May 1, 2022

As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer did fairly well on its opening day. A large mass of people showed up at the theatres to watch the socio-political drama thriller. The movie minted Rs 40.59 crores solely in the Telugu speaking states - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It collected a total f Rs 2.36 crores in Karnataka and Rs 0.72 crores in the rest of the country. The overseas market brought the film Rs 7.40 crores. As a result, the film did a business of Rs 51.07 crores. Seeing its Saturday collection, it can be said that the film faced downfall and might struggle in recovering its budget, which is reportedly Rs 132 crores. The film is seemingly facing massive competition from Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

#Acharya opens to stunning numbers despite mixed response at the WW Box Office



AP/TS - ₹ 40.59 cr

KA - ₹ 2.36 cr

ROI - ₹ 0.72 cr

OS - ₹ 7.40 cr

Total - ₹ 51.07 cr#RamCharan#Chiranjeevi — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 30, 2022

More about Acharya

Acharya is jointly produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. The film faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic before its final release. The movie's plot revolves around two social reformers who fight against the Endowments Department over the misappropriation of temple funds and donations.

Image: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan