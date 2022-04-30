'Acharya' Day 1 Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan Starrer Mints Rs 37.1 Cr

Days after delivering the biggest hit of his career in RRR, Telugu sensation Ram Charan's next outing Acharya, wherein he starred alongside his father, veteran superstar Chiranjeevi released across theatres worldwide on Friday, April 29. The father-son duo has been known to make cameos in each other's projects over the years, however, Acharya marks the first time that the duo plays full-fledged roles in the same film. The movie was impacted by multiple delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the buzz surrounding the film in the run-up to the release was also on the lower side.

After the release, the reviews from critics and netizens were not in favour of the film, predominantly due to the impact left behind by Charan's recent release RRR. This factor has affected the film's box office performance as well. Reportedly, the film had a decent, if not extraordinary start at the ticket windows on day 1 of release.

Acharya box office collection, day 1

Acharya, as per a report on Sacnilk, Acharya earned around Rs 37.10 crore on day 1 at the ticket windows. The movie collected the majority of its figures from the Andra Pradesh-Telangana belt, wherein it was said to have minted Rs 43.30 crore (gross) and Rs 29.54 crore (share). Karnataka witnessed the film's next best performance with Rs 2.30 crore coming, while Tamil Nadu with Rs 35 lakh and Rs 65 lakh from the remaining states were the other contributors.

Acharya hit the Rs 50-crore mark for the worldwide collections, and the total figure stood at Rs 51 crore after Rs 7.70 crore being contributed from the overseas regions.

While there was no comparison for Ram Charan regarding Acharya with his latest RRR, because the latter had earned Rs 133 crore on day 1, Acharya has collected much lesser than Chiranjeevi's previous film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. That film had collected over Rs 60 crore on day 1 three years ago.

Some reports pegged the collections around Rs 25 crore for day 1 and some trade reports wrote that it had not done well, with negative reviews affecting its opening.

Acharya plot, cast and crew

The plot of the movie revolves around an entity making lives hard for people in the Padaghattam region, and two comrades who come of help to the locals at different times. The movie stars Sonu Sood in the role of the antagonist and Pooja Hegde as Ram Charan's love interest. The action drama has been written and directed by Koratala Siva.