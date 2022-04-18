Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming action film Acharya, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 29. The makers of the film released a foot-tapping track from the film titled Bhale Bhale Banjara ahead of its release, which has won fans over. The song featured the father-son duo shaking a leg together and fans can't wait to see them on the bog screen.

Acharya new song Bhale Bhale Banjara out

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan were seen taking the dance floor and setting it on fire in the new Acharya song Bhale Bhale Banjara. The foot-tapping song saw the duo wearing olive green matching shirts and pants, as they tied a bright red piece of cloth on their wrists. They perfected some intricate moves and gave an energetic performance, that have fans in awe. Shankar Mahadevan and Rahul Sipligunj crooned the track, while it was Sekhar VJ, Dinesh and Prem Rakshith who choreographed it.

Watch the Bhale Bhale Banjara music video here

The upcoming film will be helmed by Koratala Siva and will star Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in pivotal roles alongside Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal. Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh and others will also be part of the film and will take on pivotal roles. The recently released Acharya trailer gave fans a glimpse into what to expect from the film and piqued their interest in the upcoming release. The trailer saw the leading duo take on powerful avatars as they engaged in some high-voltage action sequences and left fans on the edge of their seats. The short clip only features a few seconds of the father-son duo on screen together, but the duo made it worth it with their power-packed performance.

Watch the Acharya trailer here

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi on the work front

Ram Charan is currently basking in the success of RRR, in which he took on a lead role alongside Jr NTR. The film is still going strong on its 19th day at the box office and earned a whopping Rs 5 crore on day 19, according to a report by Sacnilk.com. Chiranjeevi on the other hand has several films in the pipeline including Mega 154, in which he will take on a lead role alongside Shruti Haasan.

