'RRR': Rana Daggubati Salutes Jr NTR, Ram Charan As Film Mints Rs 1000 Cr At Box Office

Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR made waves in the film industry as it was not only hailed by fans but also did exceedingly well at the box office. The film minted over a whopping ₹1000 cr as of April 10 and wishes poured in as the team crossed the massive milestone. Superstar Rana Daggubati took to his social media account on the occasion and congratulated the team on the success of RRR.

Rana Daggubati on RRR success

The actor took to his Twitter account on April 10 and penned a sweet note as Ram Charan and Jr NTR's latest film entered the ₹1000 cr club. He mentioned that the film and director SS Rajamouli defined what 'one India one cinema' meant and hailed him for his work. He also saluted the lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR on the film's massive success at the box office. He wrote, ""ONE INDIA ONE CINEMA” was a wishful dream till one man came along and said this is what it looks like!! Capitan you’ve done it again!! @ssrajamouli and team #RRR. I salute you!! @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan"

Ajay Devgn, who was also seen in the film, commended the team behind RRR for its 'RRRemarkable milestone' at the box office. He extended his wishes to the team for their 'record-breaking run' as he wrote, "A RRRemarkable Milestone! Congratulations to the entire team of #RRR for a record-breaking run at the box office."

The official social media account of the film also took to Twitter to break the news as they thanked fans of the lead actors from across the world. The wrote, "1000 crore is a dream run for a film from India. We made our best for you, and you in return showered us with your priceless love. Thank you Bheem @tarak9999 fans, Ramaraju @AlwaysRamCharan fans and audience across the world." They also shared a powerful poser of the duo from the film as they broke the news to fans.

RRR box office collections

According to industry analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film minted ₹ 709.36 cr and ₹ 259.88 cr in its first two weeks on the big screen and then went on to do well in its third week as well. It made ₹ 12.43 cr and ₹ 21.68 cr in the first two days of the third week, taking the total RRR box office collections a massive ₹ 1003.35 cr.