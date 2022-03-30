'Acharya': Makers Planning 'large Scale' Pre-release Event For Chiranjeevi Starrer? Read

After the massive success of SS Rjamouli's magnum opus RRR, Ram Charan will be seen alongside his father and superstar Chiranjeevi in director Koratala Siva’s Acharya. Billed as an action drama, the Telugu film is gearing up for its release in April and the makers seemed to have worked upon an expansive promotion plan.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Acharya's producer Anvesh Reddy spilt beans on the movie's pre-release plan and teased an extravagant event that will take place a week before the big premiere. He also revealed that they'll be releasing the film on about '1500 to 2000 screens' in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh itself.

Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan starrer Acharya to have 'large-scale' pre-release event

Talking about the event, Anvesh Reddy quipped that it'll be of 'large scale', having everyone including the fans and the media in attendance. As for the trailer, he mentioned, "we haven't yet decided on what date we will unveil," and added, "We might do it around two weeks before the release."

The film won't be released in Hindi or any other dubbed languages, Reddy mentioned. "We are not looking into a pan India film right now", he said and added that they might release it in Telugu in other states too, however, with minimum screens.

Apart from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal as female leads. Acharya also has Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh and more in pivotal roles. It is being bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, while Mani Sharma has composed the film's music. After facing various postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will hit theatres on April 29.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan has been receiving overwhelming love for the period drama RRR. The film, which came as the fictional retelling of the lives of two revolutionaries, starred Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, while Jr NTR played Komaram Bheem. Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also starred in pivotal roles.

Apart from Acharya, Chiranjeevi also has films like Bhola Shankar and Mohan Raja’s Godfather in the pipeline. Billed as an intense political actioner, Godfather reportedly comes as the remake of the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster titled Lucifer.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @CHIRANJEEVIKONIDELA)