Sandalwood Drug Nexus: Actor Aindrita Ray Receives Notice By CCB As Crackdown Widens

The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru, which is probing the drug abuse among bigwigs including Kannada film actors on Tuesday swooped down on the lavish bungalow of Aditya Alva, son of former minister and late Jeevaraj Alva in the city. Alva, who is an accused in the case, is at large ever since the CCB sleuths launched a crackdown against the drug haul in the state capital, targeting those who arrange rave parties.

Meanwhile, the CCB said it has asked an actor couple to depose before it on Wednesday. "Notice served on Diganth and Aindritha to appear before CCB at 11 am tomorrow," the CCB said in a brief note to the media. Diganth, as Diganth Manchale is popularly known, had made his debut in the Kannada film in 'Miss California' in 2006. He has acted in many movies but remarkable among them are 'Gaalipata', 'Pancharangi' and Lifeu Ishtene and Parijata.

His wife Aindrita Ray, Bengali by origin, started her career in Kannada film industry with the movie 'Meravanige'. She is known for her performance in the movie 'Manasaare,' in which she played a mentally challenged girl.

We have received a telephonic notice from the Central Crime Branch for an ongoing enquiry at 11am tomorrow. We will be present and fully cooperate with the CCB. — Aindrita Ray (@AindritaR) September 15, 2020

Cases have been registered against 15 people so far in this connection and nine arrested, police sources said. In a statement, the CCB said, "search warrant obtained and searches being conducted at Aditya Alva's house near Hebbal called 'House of Life'." The police team stormed into his grand house with a swimming pool right next to the scenic and magnificent Hebbal lake and searched the premises.

The bungalow is spread over four acres and is allegedly used by Alva to organise parties. Those arrested in the case include film actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul and an RTO clerk B K Ravishankar.

The CCB took up the matter after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people, including a woman with a huge cache of synthetic drugs, who were allegedly supplying them to the Kannada film actors and actresses.

