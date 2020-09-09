Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani Arrested By CCB As Drugs Probe In Sandalwood Widens

As reported by PTI, The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru arrested Kannada actor Sanjjanaa Galrani as the police widened its drug probe and found its links with the Kannada industry. The massive development comes days after actor Ragini Dwivedi was taken into custody on drug-peddling charges. PTI further claims that Sanjjanaa Galrani was raided by CCB at her Indira Nagar residence on September 8, after which, the actor was taken to the CCB office for interrogation.

Also Read | Sanjjanaa Galrani Accused Of Hitting Producer With Beer Bottle, Releases Statement On Row

Rahul, Viren Khanna also arrested

The Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Patil confirmed that the team conducted the search activities at Sanjjanaa’s house, after obtaining a search warrant from the court. The officials also mentioned that Sanjjanaa was kept under a scanner, ever since her friend, realtor Rahul was arrested by the CCB in connection with the drug case. Viren Khanna, too, has been arrested in the drugs case.

Also Read | PUBG Ends India Franchise With China's Tencent, Issues Statement With Hope To Reverse Ban

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said, "There are many verticals. Drug use and abuse have got no distinctions. All sections of society have gone into this. As a government, it is our responsibility to ensure this menace is contained. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, we are trying our best to break all kind of vertical supply chain, sources and users."

Also Read | Sanjjanaa Galrani Accused Of Hitting Producer With Beer Bottle, Releases Statement On Row

Indrajit Lankesh's claims

Weeks ago, filmmaker and director Indrajit Lankesh was summoned before the Central Crime Branch police of Bengaluru, as days earlier, he had claimed that many stars from the Kannada film industry were consuming drugs. Indrajit Lankesh was questioned by the CCB for nearly 5 hours after he chose to go public about the drugs situation in the Kannada Film industry. Indrajit Lankesh, who is the brother of the late journalist Gauri Lankesh, mentioned that he has shared some names and documents with the officials.

Also Read | PUBG Ends India Franchise With China's Tencent, Issues Statement With Hope To Reverse Ban

Basavaraj Bommai, who is the present Minister for Home Affairs of Karnataka, recently mentioned that the government has directed the CCB to look into the alleged involvement of those from the film industry in drugs. Sanjjanaa Galrani hails from Bengaluru and made her debut in 2006. The actor was also seen in the much-acclaimed Kannada film "Ganda Hendathi".

(With Inputs from PTI)

(Image credits: Sanjjanaa Galrani Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.