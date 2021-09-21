Actor Arun Vijay Starrer 'Borrder' To Hit The Theatres On November 19

Actor Arun Vijay's upcoming film Borrder directed by Arivazhagan has finally got a release date. The film is slated to go on the floors on November 19. Produced by Vijay Raghvendra, the film also stars Regina Cassandra and Stefy Patel alongside Arun Vijay in the lead role. Earlier, the makers of the film have released the much-awaited trailer. Now, they have finally made an official announcement of its release date by a new poster from the film.

Sharing the release date on Twitter, Regina wrote, "Having your film release in theatres during these times is a privilege. God is kind. White heart#ArunVijayInBorrder frm Nov 19th (sic)."

About Borrder

Touted to be a spy-thriller, Borrder, the film revolves primarily around terrorism. For the second time actor Arun Vijay has collaborated with director Arivazhagan after the duo's Kuttram 23 in 2017. In the film, Vijay plays the role of Aravind Chandrashekhar, a Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) specialist in Delhi regimentation. While the actor Stefy Patel plays Vijay's romantic interest, Regina Cassandra will essay a role with multiple shades.

The recently released intense action-packed trailer showed Arun Vijay flexing his muscles in the action sequences. The film has been shot in Delhi. It is under the post-production stage and will be completed very soon. Music composer Sam CS has given the music in the film. While B Rajasekhar and Sabu Joseph have done cinematography and editing respectively.

The film was earlier scheduled to be an Independence Day weekend release in August, but the release of the film got pushed due to undisclosed reasons.

Arun Vijay attends cinematographer Rajasekar's father funeral

Meanwhile, Arun Vijay graced his presence in the last rites of cinematographer B Rajasekar's father. After which, the cinematographer took to his Twitter to express his gratitude. He wrote, "Thanking u Tons of Tons sir Ur presence of my father last funeral rites till End ⁦begin human love loads @arunvijayno1".

Thanking u Tons of Tons sir 🙏 Ur presence of my father last funeral rites till End 🙏🙏🙏⁦begin human love loads 🙏@arunvijayno1⁩ pic.twitter.com/7oUl3MNNWQ — RajasekarDOP (@DopRajasekarB) September 19, 2021

Rajasekhar had also shared the pictures from the funeral and mentioned that Vijay was by his side till the last minute of the funeral. This is not the first time, Vijay has done something like this, the kind actor shares a great bonding with several actors in the industry.