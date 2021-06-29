Actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas Takes Hindi Lessons As He Prepares For His Bollywood Debut

Telegu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of the popular Telegu film Chatrapathi. Bellamkonda will play the lead role in the upcoming movie and for the preparation of the role, he is ready to go the extra mile. Bellamkonda has been taking Hindi lessons during the lockdown in order to perfect the nuances of the language, as per reports from Pinkvilla.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas will make his debut in the Hindi film industry with the remake of the movie, Chatrapathi. The actor will be dubbing his parts in Hindi on his own and in order to get it all right, he has appointed for himself a famous Hindi coach, Imtiaz. Bellamkonda is fluent in the Hindi language but in order to get the smallest of detail right in the movie, he has taken the extra step.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Hindi debut

The Hindi remake of Chatrapathi will be helmed by famous director V.V Vinayak and the movie will be his first venture into the Bollywood industry. The movie will be produced by Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios. Talking about his Hindi Debut, Bellamkonda Srinivas said in a statement that the remake was the perfect project for his debut into the Bollywood industry. He said that the collaboration with Gada and Pen Studio and being directed by his first director V.V Vinayak was a great opportunity for him. He also added that although taking on the role that was once essayed by Prabhas is a big responsibility, he is glad to take up the change because the script of the movie is perfect.

Chatrapathi

In the original Telegu movie, Chatrapathi, Prabhas played the lead role of Sivaji/ Chatrapathi and Shriya Saran essayed the role of Neelu, the lead female protagonist. The movie was helmed by legendary director S.S Rajamouli and was well received by the audience. The story revolved around Sivaji who stands up against the local goon and becomes a hero to look up to for the local residents of his area. The movie also featured actors like Bhanupriya, Shafi, Pradeep Rawat, Narendra Jha, Kamal Kamaraju, and many more.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas' movies

Bellamkonda Sreenivas made his debut in the Telegu film industry with the movie Alludu Seenu in 2014. Bellamkonda Sreenivas went on to be a part of movies like Speedunnodu, Saakshyam, Kavacham, Sita, Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Rakshasudu and many more. He was last seen in the 2021 movie Alludu Adhurs alongside Anu Emmanuel, Nabha Natesh and Sonu Sood.

IMAGE: BELLAMKONDA SREENIVAS/ INSTAGRAM

