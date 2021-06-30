Actor Jiiva Shows His Fans How To 'Laugh Out Loud' Via His Latest Instagram Post; See

Actor Jiiva is very well known in India and abroad for his excellent portrayals in movies. Recently, he showed his fans how to laugh out loud via his social media post. Jiiva took to his Instagram account and posted a photo where he showcased how to enact the phrase "laugh out loud" in real life. His fans complimented and praised his looks in the comment section of the Instagram post.

In the post shared by actor Jiiva, he can be seen laughing out loud as he looks at the camera. With a mobile phone in his hand, Jiiva can be seen almost doubling with laughter. In the photo, he can be seen wearing an olive green check shirt and has few buttons of his shirt open. In the caption, Jiiva indicated to his hearty laughter and wrote, “Laugh out loud LOL!”.

In the comment section of the post, actor Manjima Mohan wrote, “I am still going to say the same thing I told minutes before!!! Mosquito joke 😝” and in reply, Jiiva wrote, “I guess u should have said it here too” and Manjima wrote in return, “ayyoooo no need!!!!😂”. Many of Jiva’s fans took to the comment section and praised the actor’s good looks. One of his fans wrote, “Looking marvellous and beautiful smile 😍😃make you too look like a friend” while another fan wrote, “Most Infectious smile❤️”.

Jiiva gets vaccinated

Recently, Jiiva took to his Instagram account and posted a photo of himself where he can be seen taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Along with the photo, he encouraged his fans to take the vaccine and wrote, “I have got mine, have you !?”.

On the work front

Actor Jiiva made his debut in the Tamil film industry with the movie Aasai Aasaiyai in the year 2003. He went on to be a part of many popular films like Dishyum, Rameswaram, Siva Manasula Sakthi, Rowthiram, Mugamoodi, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Pokkiri Raja, Kalakalappu 2, Seeru, and many more. He will be seen next in the upcoming movie, Methavi.

Jiiva will also make his debut in the Bollywood movie industry with the upcoming movie 83. He will be seen portraying the role of Krishnamachari Srikkanth. The cast of 83 also includes Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Amy Virk, Deepika Padukone, Amrita Puri, and other famous actors. The movie has been directed by Kabir Khan and the release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

IMAGE: JIIVA/ INSTAGRAM

