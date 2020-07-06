Actor-MP Sumalatha Ambareesh tests positive for COVID-19, shares details on Twitter

Sumalatha Ambareesh has tested positive for COVID-19. The Member of Parliament made the announcement on Twitter after the results arrived, and informed that she had mild symptoms. The actor-politician also stated that she had quarantined herself and is confident of getting over this soon.

Sumalatha took to Twitter to share that she had developed headache and throat irritation on Saturday, July 4, prompting her decision to get tested. She claimed she might have been exposed to COVID-19 during the course of her constituency duties and tours. The actor of over 200 films tweeted that she has been advised home treatment and that she has been following the instructions of the doctors.

The MP from Mandya constituency in Karnataka shared that her ‘immunity levels are strong’, to express confidence that she will be fine soon, also with the support from followers. She addded that though she has revealed details of the persons she had come in contact with to the government authorities, she urged anyone who might have come in contact with her to get tested. Sumalatha, who is the wife of late actor-potician Ambareesh, asserted ‘Lets win the war again COVID-19.’

Here are the tweets

Dear friends,

I had developed mild symptoms of headache and throat irritation on Saturday, July 4. I decided to get tested as I might have been exposed to COVID-19 during the course of my constituency duties and tours. (1/n) — Sumalatha Ambareesh 🇮🇳 ಸುಮಲತಾ ಅಂಬರೀಶ್ (@sumalathaA) July 6, 2020

The results have arrived today. It is positive with very mild symptoms and I have been advised home treatment.

Hence, I have quarantined myself and going through the prescribed treatment as per my doctor’s instructions. (2/n) — Sumalatha Ambareesh 🇮🇳 ಸುಮಲತಾ ಅಂಬರೀಶ್ (@sumalathaA) July 6, 2020

By the grace of God ,My immunity levels are strong and I am confident that I will get through this soon with all your support. I have provided details of the persons who I might have come into contact with to Govt Authorities. (3/n) — Sumalatha Ambareesh 🇮🇳 ಸುಮಲತಾ ಅಂಬರೀಶ್ (@sumalathaA) July 6, 2020

But I would still urge those who have come in contact with me, if you have any symptoms, to get tested immediately. Let's win the war against #Covid

🙏🙏🙏 — Sumalatha Ambareesh 🇮🇳 ಸುಮಲತಾ ಅಂಬರೀಶ್ (@sumalathaA) July 6, 2020

Another actor-MP Locket Chatterjee had also announced last week that she had tested positive for COVID. Stating that ‘all is well’, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP informed that she had mild fever and was in self-isolation for a week.

Meanwhile, Karnataka currently has 13,255 active cases, with 372 deaths due to COVID-19. The overall India tally stands at 2,53,287 active cases and 19,693 deaths.

