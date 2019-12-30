Sanjjanaa Galrani Accused Of Hitting Producer With Beer Bottle, Releases Statement On Row

Sanjjanaa Galrani sparked a row after being involved in a brawl with Kannada film producer Vandana Jain at a party recently. The latter reportedly filed a police complaint against the actor, claiming that she was hit with a beer bottle. The Oru Kadhal Seiveer star has now released a statement after the row, denying the allegations made by Vandana.

Sanjjanaa in her statement said that everything was doing the rounds were ‘baseless rumours’. She claimed the ‘other woman’ had no proof of the claims she was making. The actor claimed that Vandana verbally abused her parents and when she ‘yelled back’, Vandana threatened to get her arrested, malign her name, and ‘finish’ her entire family.

Sanjjanaa also accused Vandana of doing a ‘publicity stunt’. She added that she was ‘defamed and targetted’, ‘dragged’ into the controversy that threatened to ruin her reputation earned over 10 years of working in films. He also claimed that the video doing the rounds of Vandana ‘manhandling’ her clearly showed that there were no bruises or any wounds on Vandana, if Sanjjanaa indeed hit her with an alcohol bottle.

She added that she did not want to be blamed or earn a bad reputation among the film circles because of the case, as she is coming up seven films in the four South languages and one web series in the coming year. The actor also claimed that Vandana had ‘trapped’ a former Indian spinner, who she blackmailed for marriage, before ‘defaming’ him and getting him ‘removed’ from the team.

Sanjjanaa asked her fans to protect her from ‘defamation’ and that she did not want to prolong the ‘dirty fight’. She added that she and her family has requested for police protection, while also conveying her thanks to Bangalore City Police.

Here’s the statement:

🙏🙏🙏 to respected media & my dear friends . I wanted to keep quite & not talk about the issue at all , but the horribble rumours doing the rounds had to be put to rest there fore Hea is my clarification . Thank u . pic.twitter.com/PVN2K8WxFv — Sanjjanaa galrani❤️ (@sanjjanagalrani) December 30, 2019

The brawl between Sanjjanaa and Vandana allegedly took place on December 24. As per reports, Vandana filed a non-cognisable report.

