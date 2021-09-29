Actor Siddharth Heads Off To London For A Minor Surgery, Reveals 'Maha Samudram' Director

Recently, Rang De Basanti star Siddharth headed off to London for minor surgery. Since he is in London, the actor has missed attending the trailer launch of his upcoming film named Maha Samudram. During the trailer launch, responding to a question on Siddharth's absence, the film's director Ajay Bhupathi informed the media that the actor went to London for surgery and will be returning soon. The details regarding his surgery are yet to be shared.

Siddharth heads off to London for a surgery

Recently, Siddharth was spotted at the Chennai International Airport, which left many of his fans and followers guessing where he fled. When he was missing at the trailer launch of Maha Samudram, fans asked the director about the same. Bhupathi, along with his surgery confirmation, also stated that he will be returning soon to India.

Meanwhile, Siddharth is quite excited to make a comeback in Tollywood after over nine years. Maha Samudram is touted to be a love story that stars Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Anu Emmanuel in lead roles. The film is backed by AK Entertainments and its music is composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj. The trailer of the film received great appreciation from the audiences as well as Baahubali star Prabhas. Set in Visakhapatnam, the film is slated for a theatrical release on October 14, 2021. The release of the film was postponed several times owing to the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown.

Siddharth was last seen in Inmai, one of the nine anthologies in Navarasa. Inmai is currently streaming on the online streaming giant, Netflix. Along with Maha Samudram, Siddharth will also appear in Takkar. The actor has wrapped up the shooting of the film and the makers have already released few songs and a teaser. He also has Indian 2 in the pipeline, which is, for now, stuck in legal issues. The filmmakers have revealed they will resume shooting the film soon. Siddharth is also working on Escaype Live, which is a Hindi series. The actor is also awaiting the release of Orey Baammardhi, which is the Telugu dubbed movie of Sivappu Manjal Pachai.

Image: Instagram/@worldofsiddharth