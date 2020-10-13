Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Extremely 'critical'; Hospital Refutes Passing Away Claims

The health condition of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee continued to be "critical" on Tuesday, with doctors at the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, now planning to put him on invasive ventilation. The 85-year-old thespian's oxygen saturation level did not improve despite him undergoing Bilevel positive airway pressure therapy, one of the senior doctors treating him said.

"Mr Chatterjee is not keeping very well. He is still in a drowsy, confusional state. His neurological condition has shown no change in the last two days. We are planning to put him on invasive ventilation," the doctor said.

The critically acclaimed actor was admitted to hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. He had to be shifted to ITU as his condition turned critical. A team of 15 doctors is overseeing him at the hospital.

Chatterjee has been running a high fever since Sunday afternoon. Doctors are planning to conduct another test to check if the high fever was due to the COVID-19 infection. An MRI conducted on Chatterjee, however, has not revealed any structural defect.

On Friday, Chatterjee had to be shifted to the ITU after he experienced restlessness. He was in an "acute confusional stage". Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to the private hospital on Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19. The actor's daughter also spoke about his health. She said his vital health parameters are normal.

"As per the doctors' team attending to my father, he is maintaining his vital parameters and is stable on this account. His blood pressure is normal and he is not requiring oxygen administration at the moment," Basu said in a statement.

