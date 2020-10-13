Soumitra Chatterjee Has New Onset Fever; Neurological Condition Same As Before: Doctor

Dada Saheb Phalke award winner veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee has a new-onset fever. The medical emergency has become a matter of concern for his doctors. The Bengali actor is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital. A senior doctor who is treating the actor told PTI that he is presently not on any life support system.

Soumitra Chatterjee to need ventilation support

However, the 85-year-old actor may require ventilation support to protect his airway, in case his present neurological condition does not improve. The doctor said, "His neurological condition is as before, just like it was 48 hours ago". Talking about Soumitra Chatterjee's current health state, the hospital stated, "He is barely arousable, drowsy, very jittery and confused".

Soumitra Chatterjee's doctor conducted an MRI on October 12. The reports do not show any structural defects. "We are still very hopeful because most of his organs are functioning normally and the corona part is also not very severe," Soumitra Chatterjee's doctor added. According to PTI, a team of 15 doctors is overseeing the actor at the hospital.

As mentioned earlier, Soumitra Chatterjee's health marginally improved on Sunday. A senior official of the medical facility said that he no longer needs oxygen support. On Saturday, the actor was given plasma therapy and the octogenarian also underwent a CT scan, the official added.

The official from the hospital further added, "He is better than what his condition was yesterday, but the actor is still in ITU. Chatterjee is not on oxygen support,". He said the medical board designed to monitor the treatment of the 85-year-old actor will decide whether to conduct a second plasma therapy depending on the situation.

On Friday, Chatterjee had to be shifted to the ITU after he experienced restlessness. He was in an "acute confusional stage". Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to the private hospital on Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19. The actor's daughter also spoke about his health. She said his vital health parameters are normal.

"As per the doctors' team attending to my father, he is maintaining his vital parameters and is stable on this account. His blood pressure is normal and he is not requiring oxygen administration at the moment," Basu said in a statement.

