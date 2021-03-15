Actor Suresh Gopi Hospitalised While Shooting For 'Paappan' Due To Pneumonia: Report

It was on March 5 when director RJ Shaan shared a picture of Suresh Gopi from the sets of Paappan and announced that the actor had kick-started shooting for the same. However, as per the latest reports, actor and Rajya Sabha MP, Suresh Gopi, has been hospitalised due to pneumonia and that the actor got infected with the disease while shooting for his upcomer. As mentioned in a Pinkvilla report, Suresh Gopi is admitted to a city hospital and has been receiving treatment. More so, the report added that the actor has not contracted the coronavirus.

Suresh Gopi hospitalised

The same report mentioned that Gopi’s condition is stable and that he is improving. In February, the actor shared the title poster of his film and penned a lengthy caption, He wrote, “Box-officing Paappan with the Master Magnum-Cine Magnum”. Moreover, he also shared a series of pics from the sets of the film and revealed his character's name. Suresh is all set to play the character of Abraham Mathew Mathan in Paappan. Apart from him, the movie also features an ensemble cast of Nyla Usha, Sunny Wayne, Neeta Pillai, Asha Sharath, Chandunath, Vijayaraghavan, Tini Tom, Shammi Thilakan, among others.

After his first look was unveiled, Suresh also thanked fans for showering love upon his character. He tagged the director of the film, Joshiy, and went on to call him a master craftsman. "Hope you all enjoyed the look and thank you for your wishes," penned Gopi. Meanwhile, on Sunday, RJ Shaan shared a picture of the direction team and a sneak-peek into the sets of the movie. In the pic, a bunch of men was discussing something related to the film.

Meanwhile, actor Suresh Gopi is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of his whereabouts on Instagram. On the occasion of International Women's Day, he posted a picture of his wife Radhika Nair and two daughters. Sharing the same, he wrote, "Blessed and proud to have these lovely women in my life today and forever! Happy Women's Day to all the incredible women around the world." Earlier, he also shared a childhood pic with his daughter.