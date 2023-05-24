Adah Sharma Reacts To The Kerala Story Becoming The First Female-led Film To Earn ₹200 Cr

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story recently crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the domestic box office. With this, the film became the second-highest-grossing film this year after Pathaan and the first female-centric film to achieve this milestone. Reacting to the good news, the actress penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle on Wednesday (May 24) and thanked the fans.

Sharing a set of pictures, Adah wrote, “The best things in life are Unexpected - because there were no expectations. Thank you audience for making this happen. The makers of #TheKeralaStory: Vipul sir who took a huge risk in making this film without any backing from studios and for trusting the girl who played Bhavana Reddy in Commando to be Shalini Unnikrishnan. Sudipto sir for standing by his research for 7 years despite all odds, for being kind to all of us on set and who kept up his pleasant nature in all weather conditions and trials and tribulations.”

The Kerala Story continues to be a commercial success even after reportedly getting shunned by the West Bengal theatre owners. Until last week, the film was banned in the state by the Mamata Banerjee-led government. However, a few days ago the Supreme Court of India lifted the state-enforced ban on the film. According to ANI, despite SC's order, theatres in Kolkata have not been screening the film. The theatre owners said that it's impossible to cancel slots that are already booked. The lack of slots is the reason why The Kerala Story isn't being screened in the city.

More about The Kerala Story

Adah Sharma stars as the lead character in The Kerala Story. It narrates the story of a young girl who aspires to be a medical nurse but is manipulated to convert and eventually get radicalised. The film was released in theatres on May 5 amid a huge uproar regarding the claims made in the movie. A section of the society has been appreciative of the movie for 'revealing the truth'.