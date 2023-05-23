Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story Becomes First Female-led Film To Enter ₹200 Crore Club

The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma has become the second-highest-grossing film after Pathaan and the first female-centric film in 2023 to cross ₹200 crores at the domestic box office. The Sudptio Sen directorial has earned a total of ₹203.47 crore in India. Its collection on Monday stood at ₹4.50 crore (as per evening collection).

"#TheKeralaStory cruises past ₹ 200 cr mark. Achieves ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER status. [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 9.15 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 203.47 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice," tweeted a film critic. After looking at the movie's growing numbers, several fans poured in congratulatory messages. Check the tweet below:

Adah Sharma congratulates audience on The Kerala Story's success

Adah Sharma congratulated her fans who watched The Kerala Story despite all the buzz that surrounded it and took to her Twitter handle to pen a sweet note. "Congratulations to the Indian public. Congratulations to all of you who held hoardings, painted art, posted videos, spread the word, travelled across states (watched the video of the bus hired to go from Bengal to Assam to watch TKS in a theatre😱🥺). Your movie #TheKeralaStory is a Huge Blockbuster ❤️ thank you for including me in your success," tweeted the actress.

In yet another tweet, she expressed her happiness about the rising box office numbers. She wrote, "On the third Saturday in India more people went to watch TKS than the first ! whaaaaa???!!!!😍❤️Heartening to see that even internationally #TheKeralaStory is touching hearts of so many. It's just two days old in the UK …. USA, Cannada, Australia, and other countries been reading your messages as well." Check the tweet below:

The Kerala Story screening refused in Kolkata despite SC's stay on ban

Adah Sharma's film has set up a new benchmark despite all the criticism and backlash. However, the film has still not been released in several theatres despite SC's stay on the ban put by the West Bengal goverment. The Supreme Court stayed the ban on May 18, 2023.