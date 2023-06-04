Adah Sharma Shares Test Looks From The Kerala Story, Thanks Fans For Film's Success

Adah Sharma of The Kerala Story fame recently took to her Instagram handle to thank her fans for watching her movie in theatres, for the fifth consecutive week. The film has reportedly collected Rs 234.2 crore at the box office. The actress urged her fans to also support other new releases at theatres. Along with the post, she shared some look test photos from The Kerala Story.

While Adah Sharma requested her fans to make other films a blockbuster in theatres like hers, she also thanked the viewers for watching her film for the fifth week post-pandemic. She wrote, "Yes yes I know post pandemic 5th week is a dream and I'm very very greatful." She further shared a series of photos from her look test for The Kerala Story. She even said that she has tons of such photos and will share them if fans ask her to do so. She wrote, "These are images from our look test styled by @radhikamehra hair @snehal_uk . if you want to see more from the look test tell me in the comments I have loootttssss of pics and videos 😂🐘#behindthescenes #adahsharma #100YearsOfAdahSharma. P.S. just coz Kerala story released I can’t forget the 100 years waala hashtag come onnn #ifyouknowyouknow." Check the photos below.

The Kerala Story star shares one of her test looks on her Instagram handle. (Image: @adah_ki_adah/Instagram)

Adah Sharma shares another test look for The Kerala Story. (Image: @adah_ki_adah/Instagram)

The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma shares her test look. (Image: @adah_ki_adah/Instagram)

The Kerala Story makers defending the controversial figure of conversions

The Kerala Story star rejoices as her film runs in theatres for the fifth consecutive week. (Image: @adah_ki_adah/Instagram)

The Kerala Story has become a subject of heated arguments and debate ever since its release on May 5, 2023. Recently, the producer of the film Vipul Shah and filmmaker Sudipto Sen came forward to issue a clarification regarding the assertion that over 32,000 women were forcibly converted to Islam. Addressing the issue, they said that they used official government data before arriving at the figure. They also referred to the numbers obtained from an organisation named Aasha Vidya Samajan.