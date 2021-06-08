Adhik Ravichandran Shares His Transformation Pic, Says 'self-confidence Is The Key'

Thala Ajith's much-acclaimed film Nerkonda Paarvai went on to make headlines ever since its inception. Helmed by H. Vinoth, the movie garnered heaps of praise from fans and netizens. The film released on August 7, 2019, and it also starred Adhik Ravichandran in a crucial role. Talking about the film, Ravichandran recently took to Twitter to give fans a glimpse of his transformation.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Adhik Ravichandran shared a before-after picture and penned a note revealing details about the same. In the before picture, the actor can be seen holding the mic in his hand and is giving a candid pose. In the picture, the actor appears to be on a healthy side and donned a grey zipper and blue jeans. In the after picture, the actor appears to be in a lean figure giving an intense pose as he takes a selfie. In the picture, he sported a blue and grey t-shirt along with dark blue jeans.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “A transformation "From Depression period to #NerkondaPaarvai look test” Self-confidence is the key❤️🙏🏻 #transformation #positivevibes”. Take a look at Adhik Ravichandran's transformation below.

As soon as Ravichandran shared the post online, fans went all out to laud the actor for his determination and hard work. Some of the users lauded the actor, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Superb ji. Never ever give up. Thala mathiri”. Another user wrote, “What a transformation. Amazing”. Some users also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

About Nerkonda Paarvai

Nerkonda Paarvai, written and directed by H. Vinoth, is a Tamil remake of the 2016 Bollywood film Pink. Thala Ajith, Abhirami Venkatachalam, and Shraddha Srinath appeared in the film. The cast also included Andrea Tariang who reprised her role from the original film. Other cast members included Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram, Delhi Ganesh, Rangaraj Pandey, Sujith Shankar, Aswin Rao, and Jayaprakash in significant roles. Vidya Balan, who made her Tamil debut with this film, made a cameo appearance.

