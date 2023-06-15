Adipurush Advance Bookings: Prabhas Starrer Beats Brahmastra, Eyes KGF 2, Pathaan's Record

Why you’re reading this: Om Raut's directorial venture, Adipurush, is the latest undertaking in his illustrious career. However, the film carries a massive budget of Rs. 500 crores, raising the stakes for its financial success. Nevertheless, based on recent projects, there are strong indications that Adipurush has the potential to not only recover its budget but surpass expectations as well.

3 things you need to know

Adipurush is the latest adaptation of Ramayana.

It features actor Prabhas as Lord Rama and Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is portraying the role of Raavan, with Devdatta Nage and Sunny Singh in key roles.

Adipurush records strong numbers in advanced booking

As per Box Office India, Adipurush has registered higher advance booking than RRR (Hindi) which was around 9 crore nett. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the advance ticket sales for Adipurush have been remarkable. As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, a staggering 479,811 tickets were already booked across India. The numbers for Friday bookings stood at 222,552, while Saturday and Sunday witnessed 139,034 and 118,225 bookings respectively. These figures demonstrate the tremendous anticipation and enthusiasm among the audience for the film.

(Prabhas in a poster of Adipurush as Lord Rama | Image: Adipurush/Twitter)

Adipurush eyes Pathaan, KGF 2's record

As per Taran Adarsh, Adipurush has booked around 377,818 tickets in national chains, leaving Brahmastra behind. Only KGF 2 and Pathaan lead Adipurush in terms of advance bookings in the post-pandemic era.

(Adipurush's advance booking numbers are climbing up | Image: Twitter)

Adipurush's box office prediction

While speaking with Republic Media Network’s Mugdha Kapoor, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala stated Adipurush is expected to open in between the range of Rs. 40-50 crores in India. Another trade analyst, Sumit Kadel, said on the contrary that the film is going to open with Rs.80-100 crores across all languages in India.

(Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman in a poster for Adipurush | Image: Adipurush/Twitter)

Adipurush has multiple factors working in its favor that could contribute to its success and potential blockbuster status. One significant aspect is the involvement of Prabhas, a popular actor with a massive fan base. This loyal fan following is expected to make a substantial contribution to the film's overall success.

Being an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, it holds a timeless and revered story that resonates with a wide audience. The fascination and emotional connection associated with the Ramayana narrative can attract viewers from different demographics. Additionally, the film's high-quality visual effects (VFX) add another layer of attraction for the audience.

Lastly, the power of positive word of mouth cannot be underestimated. If the film manages to impress viewers and generate positive reviews, it can create a buzz that encourages more people to watch it, further boosting its box office potential. Combining these factors, Adipurush has a strong foundation for becoming a hit and potentially a box office blockbuster.